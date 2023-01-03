Aries : If you are involved in monetary matters, today you will find yourself weighing the benefits. A loan that you have applied for may be sanctioned. Look at a range of choices, says Ganesha, and you will end up feeling very happy about it.

Taurus : Today you are going to focus on enhancing your looks and appearances, says Ganesha. Instead of trying to seek satisfaction from within yourself you will be flaunting your fine clothes, your hairstyles. A visit to a beauty parlour cannot be ruled out. Your new looks will make you tremendously confident and impressive and will make others see you in a now light. Have no fears. You have a great day ahead.

Gemini : The day promises sensitivity and compassion for you, predicts Ganesha. You may plan a trip with your family members. You may also invest your money in various financial companies, as securing the future of your family will be foremost on your mind. Moreover, you will also save some hefty amount to meet future needs.

Cancer : It is high time that you dedicated yourself to your work. If you are looking to try new things, today may not be a very good day to do so. Stick to doing things the way you have been doing them so far, advises Ganesha. All you need is a little attitude adjustment. Today, you are likely to meet an old friend and you will get busy reminiscing about your time together.

Leo : A challenging day awaits you. You will face some tensions and problems, however this doesn’t mean you will not be able to complete all your work successfully. Your personal life will proceed as usual, however expectations from you at the work-front will increase. You need to maintain a balance between your home and work-place, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Children will be a source of a lot of appreciation today, in and out of the classroom. Your logical abilities will become stronger. Ganesha advises you to stay peaceful, flow with the tide and enjoy yourself, regardless of what happens in the day.

Libra : Ganesha says today is a fortunate day for starting new work. You will win the hearts of everyone with your amazing charm. Your house and its arty interior decoration will impress people

Scorpio : Do your deeds and don’t expect returns is what Indian mythology has taught us since time immemorial. Now, it’s time to implement it, especially at work. You may have to wait a little longer in terms of your business and joint venture. However, don’t lose hope as the fruits of patience are sweet.

Sagittarius : Good Samaritans around you may give unsolicited, but valuable advise. Take it as a hint, and consider it for your betterment. Take your decision after following the advise, and this may definitely yield benefits, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Not everyday is the same day. And, today is one of those days when you feel extremely confused, feels Ganesha. While you won’t be able to get rid off negative emotions, your hard work will be paid off and lay a strong foundation for future. You’ll not understand whether to feel good about your achievements or experience sadness of confusion. Ganesha throws light on your path and advises you to keep a calm head over your shoulders.

Aquarius : There are no short-cuts to success. You know this very well and work you socks off to get what you want. Colleagues, friends and family – all of them will acknowledge and appreciate your efforts and achievements. Though you will be apprehensive about it, you will have to take some risks to bring the desired change in your life, says Ganesha.

Pisces : Interactions with those of the opposite sex will mark your day. It is also a good day to strike up friendship with those of the opposite sex. For those in love, today is a good day to spend time with your partner. For those looking for love, now is the best time to pop the question to that special someone you’ve secretly admired for long, says Ganesha.