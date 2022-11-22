Aries : Today, you may simply take a day off to be with your spouse or kids. You may even want to catch up with relatives living in your vicinity. Your loved ones will be mighty happy and pleasantly surprised, and Ganesha approves.

Taurus : You will not just run the race but will reach the finish line with ease today, predicts Ganesha. Neither pressure nor overload will prevent your from accomplishing your targets this afternoon. However, Ganesha advises that you must learn to be patient to make the most of your success.

Gemini : It is the right day to reveal your innermost feelings to your loved ones and friends, and as well as to make them privy to your thoughts and opinions. Your courteous and kind nature will come to the fore today. Health and diet should not be issues today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will work with concentration in office. So tasks will be finished fast. Your life is turning a new turn, whereby you feel it is full of thrill and affection. You will achieve perfection, says Ganesha.

Leo : Your expenses will increase today owing to your carefree attitude. You need to curb down on your spending. The later half of the day will see you deal with minor issues related to the work-place. If you ignore these issues now, they will crop up into major problems later on. Hence, resolve them immediately, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha predicts that you will achieve the targets that you set out to achieve today. The heavy pressure of work will not affect you in any way. Ganesha says the secret of your success is being patient. You are bang on target.

Libra : Ganesha says you will take up a task and complete it by hook or crook. The higher officials and colleagues in your office will be highly impressed by your working capacity and capability. This is reflect when you will be either given a promotion in the office or there may be a rise in your pay scale to the effect.

Scorpio : You have all the qualities of becoming a team leader. And today, you have the opportunity to showcase your skills and abilities for the same. A dynamic personality yourself, you are likely to prove that you are the sailor of stormy seas.

Sagittarius : Your belligerent mood will be taken care of by the good news that may light up your face and cheer you up. Your imagination has just got wings as you become creative and think beyond boundaries. Go on a long drive with friends or beloved in the evening.

Capricorn : God helps those who help themselves. So, work hard, take care of your health, and keep believing in your dreams, says Ganesha. There are fair chances of you striking an important deal on the behalf of your company, and it will certainly boost the image of your bosses and you both. If you have a hobby or an interest for something, take some time out from your busy schedule for that, too.

Aquarius : The wanderer in you has suddenly come alive. You scan through travel magazines, surf internet and probably go on a tracking tour or just randomly go to distant places all by yourself. Take some of your close friends or like minded people along with and double the fun, suggests Ganesha.

Pisces : You will contemplate adopting a new strategy today. It is an auspicious day for making a new beginning and undertaking new ventures. A promotion may be on the cards at the work front and you will find success knocking at your front door today. Your self confidence will find a new lease and you will emerge much more certain of your capabilities and goals. Overall, it is a good and prosperous days, says Ganesha.