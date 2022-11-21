Aries : Today, a romantic link-up is about to be delivered at your doorstep, all wrapped in silver and tinsel! So, Ganesha hopes you are prepared. Don your best attire, check your breath and practice some sweet-talking. After all, who knows what the evening will lead to? Only Ganesha, and he’s smiling an impish grin! Need more clue?

Taurus : This opt a good day for being too firm or demanding. Ganesha advises you to steer clear of conflicts, arguments disputes. If you cannot avoid confrontation be sure you are the one who will have to step back. Loss of face and self esteem may be unavoidable. You need to face the fact that this is not your day. Don’t meddle in extraneous issues. Maintain a low profile and stick to your own work. Don’t meddle in extraneous issues. Be calm and composed. Act sensibly.

Gemini : You will lend your innovative and imaginative spark to your initiatives, which will be quite a few, says Ganesha. Love will bring you immense satisfaction. And you will develop a special bond with your spouse or beloved. You, however, are likely to be dragged into a conflict and will be forced to pick a side.

Cancer : Today, every word coming out of your sweetheart’s lips will be music to your ears. Your relationship with your relatives will be harmonious. You may steer clear of your troubles, if you learn to restrain. The best way to deal with criticism is to take them constructively.

Leo : The oath of friendship that you once took as a bunch of raggedy misfits still holds true, and your best buddies are the ones who will stand by your side through hell or high water. Ganesha sees in you the desire to cherish such friends and prove your appreciation by treating them with graceful munificence. Money is never an issue when it comes to people close to your heart, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today, you shall balance business and entertainment equally well. The day will be like an endless party, says Ganesha. The emptying of pockets will be proportional to the amount of time you spend doing nothing. But spend prudently, advises Ganesha, and let it not worry you.

Libra : Connect and Express — these are the two things you must aim for at work today. You tend to do both things supremely well, be it in a business dialogue on phone, in writing, or in meetings. Getting across to people is not an issue today. But all this work aside, the lingering feeling of wanting to chill out with your sweetheart may become more substantial towards the evening. Watch a film together, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio : Try adding an entirely new dimension to the way you approach relationships today, advises Ganesha. Being tractable will help iron out the creases in relationships with closed ones. But be wary of complete subjugation, warns Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Confidence-building measures will need to be taken up. Be the herald, and usher in new vigour and confidence in people around you. Your business is set to sky-rocket and a fair share of profits are in the offing, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Memories of the bygone days will flash through your mind, creating a wave of nostalgia and compelling you to get in touch with old pals. On the other hand, there may be a feeling that your loved ones are demanding more than you can give, says Ganesha. But enjoying some light moments with your beloved in the evening will unburden you and charge you up for the next day.

Aquarius : Today will be about pleasure and pain! Plumbing, cleaning, grocery shopping, cooking… you can expect anything to weigh you down. Later, you can relax in a hot soak by candlelight, or unwind with a soothing aromatic massage. Ganesha says you’ll be grateful for the pleasures only after the pain.

Pisces : While you may have a wide circle of acquaintances, it is only a select few who you bless with your munificence. And that is precisely what you will be busy with, as a day filled with socialising and leisure-filled activities beckons, says Ganesha.