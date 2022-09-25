Aries : You may feel empty, and completely down-and-out today. Ganesha says that this may make you feel a bit more inclined to spirituality. Meditation and prayer will engage more of your attention. You will also make considerable material progress.

Taurus : Your thinking is expected to be immensely clear and focused this day. So says Ganesha. This, therefore is a great day for holding important meetings with colleagues and partners, for resolving vital issues, for entering new tie business tie ups. Knowing what you want as well as how to get it will give you tremendous advantage. Those engaged in joint ventures could have a windfall. This is a very auspicious day. Put it to good use.

Gemini : The day will be dedicated to spending quality time with children, predicts Ganesha. You will be overloaded with household responsibilities and will find it tough to deal with them. However, you will manage to do well and will be satisfied with the outcome. Avoid getting too sentimental if you are a parent; also, you may have to act tough with your kids, suggests Ganesha.

Cancer : Today, there is a strong possibility that you may face unexpected job changes. You are likely to spend lavishly to please family and friends. You may feel we make money to spend on loved ones. Still it would probably be a good idea to count every penny before using it, says Ganesha.

Leo : Even slender shoulders gain the strength when the time comes to handle responsibilities. And so shall you, says Ganesha, as today brings with it an increased amount of responsibility. You may find yourself drained of all your energy by the end of it. After all, handling important tasks is a tough thing. But when you look back, the satisfaction of having done a job well shall wipe out all the stress, and rejuvenate you. Expect a pleasant surprise when you return home after a long day’s work, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha advises you to quantify your worth in the spheres of emotions and sentiments. You will prepare yourself for everything, from games to peers to family. However, at the same time you will realise your shortcomings. Ganesha foretells that from today on the artist in you will begin to come to the fore.

Libra : Ganesha says that today in your office you should be very careful in your work. It is likely that your superiors will not be happy about your work or your ability today. Those of you who are businessmen should try and delay sending off tenders today. Those who have given their job interviews may not get a favorable response to it. There may be a delay in getting your call letters. Ganeshji advises to be very careful in each and every undertaking of yours today.

Scorpio : Do not get carried away by sentiments and act like an emotional fool, tips Ganesha. Today, you will be in a dilemma as you have to choose between two best things. But, as they say, right choices are always tough to make. Be practical and take the right decision.

Sagittarius : Hedge your bets carefully, says Ganesha. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step.

Capricorn : Ganesha can hear the wedding bells. There is all the likelihood that you will find your perfect match today and will let him/her know about your feelings, says Ganesha. Your family means the world to you and you will be more expressive about this today than you have been in the past few years. In fact, your warm feelings will be reciprocated in equal measure and you will be showered with love— unconditional and unrestrained.

Aquarius : Meditate, and tune in to your inner sanctum. As you do this, you will realise you don’t need others’ advice all the time. Your boss will cooperate with you, while your loved ones will encourage you. An exciting date should close the day on a lovely note, says Ganesha.

Pisces : You will need broad shoulders to deal with the added responsibilities which will be heaped on your plate today. And while the work will be draining, the satisfaction of a job well done will more than ease your stress. A pleasant surprise probably awaits you back home, later in the evening, says Ganesha.