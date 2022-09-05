Aries : You will be impulsive today, and this may throw up unexpected results. In a rush of enthusiasm, you may finish pending work and even be left with enough time to plan long-term goals. You may also realise and make amends for your past mistakes, says Ganesha.

Taurus : You may spend a majority of your time on your health and well-being today. Business lunch may see some pending negotiations reaching a successful outcome. Research work will progress better than expected, says Ganesha.

Gemini : An auspicious and progressive day awaits you. Alongwith your daily work you will also be able to tackle your personal issues as well. You will establish an emotional bonding with some person, or will feel the need to. It is a good day to ponder over issues such as partnership or marriage. It is a profitable day to sell anything, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Be ready to get into the shoes of a juggler today, says Ganesha. Multi-tasking is the need of the hour, my friend! But, no worries for you will be energetic and deft. Pending pile of work will be finished with ease. Seemingly impossible tasks will be finished in a blink of an eye. Just snap your fingers, and given today’s generous stars, you can be rest assured to get a helping hand, provided that you ask.

Leo : A lucky day is in the offing. You will taste success in all your endeavours. You will be extremely creative. You will contribute a lot of new ideas in meetings. You will be able to talk about your love without any hesitation today, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Your driving force will be a single-minded desire to take your destiny in your own hands. Your organisational abilities will be flawless, and a burning desire to succeed will motivate you to keep pegging at your tasks. Ganesha says your managerial abilities will be enhanced by your decision-making and reasoning abilities.

Libra : Ganesha says today you will wish to spend more time with your beloved instead of your friends. This is a good day to express your innermost feelings and get varied opportunities. This is a good time to propose to your beloved and give them a happy surprise. Ganesha showers you with his blessings always

Scorpio : You may deviate a little from mundane chores and take up creative activities like cooking and gardening. Today, according to Ganesha, you wish to do smart work and not just hard work. Family joys and pleasures will replace work satisfaction.

Sagittarius : Amid chaos and confusion, don’t forget the direction and destination, advises Ganesha. You may be running short of time today and may not find a single moment in peace. Taking a break at this point of time won’t be a crime, go for it.

Capricorn : You are not an impulsive person and this reflects in whatever you do. Money will be on your mind almost through out the day. Generally, you are a penny pincher, but during the later half of the day you will go on a spending spree. Don’t ignore your pocket while spending, otherwise you may end up burning a hole in it, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius : It is time to make addition in your possessions. Book your dream house or buy a vehicle, as today is a favourable day to do so. You, however, need to consider your financial resources before deciding anything because it will take a major chunk out of your savings, warns Ganesha. A major change is on the cards for you.

Pisces : Controversy and differences circle overhead, almost waiting for a chance to corner you. Even though you are a happy go lucky person, you may feel a little run down and disgruntled today. But don’t lost heart, says Ganesha, because as the day progresses you will find bigger and better reasons to smile. Your spouse or loved one will have a major role to play in restoring your happiness.