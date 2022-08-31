Aries : A new acquaintance will make you feel happy today. You must remember that things don’t have to be expressed explicitly; a word or a song from deep within can make a bigger impact. Ganesha says today is the right time to do something which will be more rewarding in the long-term.

Taurus : This day, your heart is likely to rule your head. You will be driven by your moods feelings and sentiments. Most of the decisions will be based on your emotions, instead of your reason and experience. Ganesha urges you not to allow your emotionality to enter your professional activities. On no account should you be hasty or impulsive. As far as possible do not allow your feelings to interfere in your plans and decisions.

Gemini : You will meet someone special who is here to stay for good, predicts Ganesha. Your kind and considerate nature will benefit others. You need to understand that it’s okay to spend a little on comforts and entertainment. Be ready for a busy, yet cheerful, day ahead.

Cancer : Those around you have always thought that there is something different about you, but could never put their finger on what exactly it was. You always knew. You are better than them, and today is the day to make them realise that. How? The best course of action is to do your job in the best possible manner. You will be appreciated and may even be seen as a future leader by some of your colleagues.

Leo : One way to assure success is by believing in oneself and one’s abilities. Let this confidence and your high spirits take you to newer heights today, says Ganesha. Remain cheerful all day long, and you will see your hardships disappear as you tackle them with consummate skill. But more importantly, Ganesha foresees the day leading you to a fulfilling evening. Enjoy!

Virgo : A medley of good and bad awaits you today. Emotional people will find you immature and inconsistent. But your bag o’ jokes is never empty, and you remain the jester as always. Ganesha advises you to meditate and engage in spiritually rich activities to channel and focus all your talents.

Libra : There is no end to work, so buckle up, as it is highly probable that work pressure will take up most of your time today. This leaves precious little for your family, but as always, they fully understand. Ganesha expects you to be both hard-working and conscientious today. You may also launch a new business scheme, especially if you are self-employed.

Scorpio : The spectre of financial instability will keep haunting you. But there can be a brighter side to life too, says Ganesha. Long overdue payments might get encashed today. And those blind bluffs you call sometimes in business might pay handsome rewards, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You may have women swooning over you today; such is your charm and way with them, says Ganesha. But friends are highly valuable to you, and you shall spend much time with them cherishing their company and reliving amazing times spent together.

Capricorn : It may seem to be an unusual combination, but you will experience pain and pleasure in equal measure today, says Ganesha. The errands you may have to run for at home will leave you exhausted, so conserve some energy for the rest of the day. Your wit can get you whatever you want, but it’s important that you use it in the right way and not just to meet your selfish interests.

Aquarius : Good news may hit home today. Promotion, profit, scholarship, anything you’ve been working for will probably materialise. You are ingenuous, and will crack the toughest of problems with consummate ease. Ganesha sees money lenders and brokers doing well.

Pisces : A day filled with socialising awaits you, says Ganesha. You will likely make contact with near and dear ones you haven’t met in a while. New associations and friendships could also occur. It is a pleasant and joyous day, so make the most of it.