Aries : An enterprising day. The stars say you may visit an ancient place. A museum, perhaps, or a historical place. But your health may require some attention, says Ganesha. If so, it’s a good idea to spend an evening by yourself.

Taurus : Today, Ganesha sees your mind shifting from your professional affairs and drifting, time and again, towards your home and family. You are likely to return home early and get happily engrossed in discussing pressing domestic issues with your family members. This will possibly be followed by a festive evening filled with fun and laughter. You’re going to devote the whole day to your home and family and will be inclined to do little else.

Gemini : Your desire for a clean house will reach the level of obsession, predicts Ganesha. You may plan to wash your car, clean your yard and arrange your wardrobe. And you don’t trust the housemaid with any of the chores, because no one can clean the house better than you. Personal hygiene will also get your full attention, feels Ganesha.

Cancer : Though your thoughts and views may be quite radical, you will be largely restrained while acting on them, portends Ganesha. You will have no problems starting a new venture or love affair, and taking the required action to keep them afloat. You’ll be a Pied Piper to the women, or le belle dame sans merci (the beautiful young merciless woman) to the men.

Leo : ‘One small drop at a time fills an ocean over time’. Remember this lesson, says Ganesha, and continue to concentrate your efforts on your goal without losing heart. There may be times when you sit back and think twice, but know that all it takes is a small effort and that is what shall enable you to reach the zenith. Ganesha advises you to keep on trying, and success shall indeed come to you.

Virgo : Take a break today, says Ganesha. Replace the mundane with something exotic. Attend private dos and social meets and be gregariously gregarious.

Libra : You will be very unpredictable today, and your mercurial tendencies will remain till the evening. After that, be prepared to get a pleasant surprise. Just bear in mind that being prepared is always a good idea, since you never know when the perfect moment arrives. But everything considered, all Ganesha has to say is, “Stop worrying and start living!”

Scorpio : Today, the sugar and spice of work and home are delicately balanced to bring out the best in you, says Ganesha. You may spend a lot of your time brainstorming at your desk. In the evening, however, mental exercises will be substituted for pleasure and fun with friends and family.

Sagittarius : Chances of you hitting a roadblock today are high. But remember the saying, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ So don’t succumb to pressure, advises Ganesha, but rise up to the occasion and show who’s the boss.

Capricorn : You’ll have apparently no time for anything else, as partnerships and projects will keep you on your toes. You communication skills and diplomacy will fetch you accolades in meetings, and also enable you to judge a person or a situation correctly, and form the right opinion. The efforts you have in the past may come to fruition today, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius : Today is an auspicious day, particularly for astrologers, healers, spiritual guides and gurus, says Ganesha. One will think twice before challenging you today. Greed is not a word in your dictionary, and today, you are even more inspired to work for humanity.

Pisces : Just as melting ice caps on faraway mountains can swell the oceans, concerted efforts you make now will have far-reaching beneficial consequences, says Ganesha. Do not be disheartened in the face of obstacles and keep soldiering on.