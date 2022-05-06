In other words, what was feared all about the recent spurt in terror violence in parts of Jammu division has come true as the disease of tunnel digging by Pakistan sponsored and patronised terror structure to keep simmering the fat waning militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has assumed the levels of malignancy . Baffled over how the treacherous armed cowards from the other side of the border could manage the superbly guarded border belt to breach and sneak in except on account of possessing and employing the genes of burrowing and burrowing rat holes (tunnels) across by the Pakistani infiltrators to touch the Indian soil has been once again proven to be right.

Near Chak Faquira post in Samba sector in Jammu , a cross border tunnel has been found by the BSF which is 150 metres from the International Border. Such detection despite all treacheries of camouflaging in less than a fortnight when two suicide human bombers infiltrated from Supwal village in Samba sector to reach Sunjawan where in an encounter they were despatched to their destination. Anyway, from any standards even of plummeted levels of treachery and hostilities, nowhere in the world, can a similar example be found as employed by Pakistan and its non-state but de-facto actors to harm and bleed, and for decades, its peace loving neighbour . The fate of over three decades of causing death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan has resulted only in its getting miserably exposed and facing international isolation.