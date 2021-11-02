Aries : You may feel empty, and completely down-and-out today. Ganesha says that this may make you feel a bit more inclined to spirituality. Meditation and prayer will engage more of your attention. You will also make considerable material progress.

Taurus : It is more than likely that you will emerge victorious in all your meetings and outings today, predicts Ganesha. Your calm temperament will not let you flinch in the face of pressure. It is in your best interest to take some time to cope with all the stress, advises Ganesha.

Gemini : It is better for you to swim with the current in all of today’s dealings, suggests Ganesha. This will help you effortlessly deal with even the most morbid state of affairs. No need to be a hero, today. Pleasure is the key word for you. Your performance will be satisfying at work, and more than satisfying back home.

Cancer : Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone, and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals. The opposite sex may find you irresistible.

Leo : Don’t expect you’ll be handed everything on a silver platter. Especially today, you must put such expectations on the back burner, says Ganesha. Today, you would do better to dig deep into your resources of persistence, as a somewhat less productive day awaits you. But do not let this momentary glitch upset you; stick to your plan and slog it out. Efforts made today will have a major bearing on the fruits you receive in the future.

Virgo : A cocktail of business and pleasure is on the house today. Parties will run till dawn. You will also take the correct route to success by making important decisions. People will stand to gain if they involve you in their do, says Ganesha.

Libra : The Bhagavad Gita says, “Do your duty without expecting the fruit.” Remember this important lesson and strive hard to put in extra efforts to finish off whatever you undertake to do. Worrying about results will only hamper your progress. Go with the flow and let results come to you. You may want to discuss some urgent matters with your close friend today, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : The day just went from bad to worse today, says Ganesha. Troubles are coming in faster and thicker than a locust swarm. But keep a leash on yourself, says Ganesha, and steer clear of it all. Take criticism in your stride today and pay attention to what is being said, not who is saying them.

Sagittarius : Hedge your bets carefully, says Ganesha. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step.

Capricorn : Ganesha can hear the wedding bells. There is all the likelihood that you will find your perfect match today and will let him/her know about your feelings, says Ganesha. Your family means the world to you and you will be more expressive about this today than you have been in the past few years. In fact, your warm feelings will be reciprocated in equal measure and you will be showered with love— unconditional and unrestrained.

Aquarius : Meditate, and tune in to your inner sanctum. As you do this, you will realise you don’t need others’ advice all the time. Your boss will cooperate with you, while your loved ones will encourage you. An exciting date should close the day on a lovely note, says Ganesha.

Pisces : A highly productive day awaits you. You will be driven to succeed, and filled with energy and enthusiasm to achieve your goals. Meetings with your superiors ought to yield some much anticipated results, says Ganesha.