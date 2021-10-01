Saturday October 02-2021

Aries : An enterprising day. The stars say you may visit an ancient place. A museum, perhaps, or a historical place. But your health may require some attention, says Ganesha. If so, it’s a good idea to spend an evening by yourself.

Taurus : It will be a thought-provoking day with titbits of success and rewards scattered here and there, says Ganesha. If you feel you got the short end of the stick, do not let it affect your morale. Every sunrise comes with a different promise and today is not the end of the world. There are strong indications that planetary movements will change things for the better from tomorrow, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Your desire for a clean house will reach the level of obsession, predicts Ganesha. You may plan to wash your car, clean your yard and arrange your wardrobe. And you don’t trust the housemaid with any of the chores, because no one can clean the house better than you. Personal hygiene will also get your full attention, feels Ganesha.

Cancer : Though your thoughts and views may be quite radical, you will be largely restrained while acting on them, portends Ganesha. You will have no problems starting a new venture or love affair, and taking the required action to keep them afloat. You’ll be a Pied Piper to the women, or le belle dame sans merci (the beautiful young merciless woman) to the men.

Leo : Time is one thing that you have in short change today, says Ganesha. There is every possibility that you shall remain extremely busy. The tasks may be small — like writing a letter to revive old contacts — but it is important that you do them. Chances are that you may also end up giving a few interviews over the phone. Just remember that your ability to make things work and do your best make you the prime candidate for organising and conducting urgent meetings. In short, buckle up as Ganesha predicts a busy day.

Virgo : Family affairs will predominate today. They will even control your thoughts to the exclusion of everything else. Things will look up on the business front. You may spend time relaxing in the evening. Ganesha says a trip to a place of worship is on the cards.

Libra : Of late, you have been very concerned about the health of one of your close friends. Take this day to lay your fears to rest by spending time with that friend. Work can wait, as today you must prove to yourself, if not to others, that ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’. Ganesha wishes you the very best.

Scorpio : Your mind shall take over the proceedings today. And it shall, in all likeliness, draw you to the work bench and keep your nose to the grindstone. But your heart will flutter like a butterfly, and if you manage to strike the right balance, you may win over your special one and your boss too, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Tough times do not last, but tough people do, remember this fact and move ahead in life. Try to make the complicated life simpler by your optimistic approach. Speak up when it is required and don’t get bogged down by unnecessary pressure.

Capricorn : You will have heard of many emotional fools who let sentiments rule their lives. Try not be one of them, and if it’s too difficult a task, at least pretend not to be one of them, for Ganesha says going by your feelings can leave you at a low ebb. In other words, your feelings can come in the way of your success. A solution to this problem is to remain dispassionate and let the opportunist think you are a hard nut to crack.

Aquarius : Today, you will experience the harmonious balance between logic and emotion. You will consequently know how to mix business with pleasure. Money wise, you are content, but trivial issues may bother you today, says Ganesha.

Pisces : The focus is firmly on career advancement today. Business deals, which have been a long time in the making, will finally come through. Those pursuing a profession can expect pay rises or promotions. Make sure your skills are up to the mark to be able to tackle your new responsibilities satisfactorily, says Ganesha.