Sunday August 29-2021

Aries : Today you will be focussed and unshakable in your work, The results will be noticeable by mid-day. In the evening you will meet one of your admirers and this will take a load off your shoulders. Ganesha predicts that if you are unmarried, you will meet someone remarkable.

Taurus : You analysis, estimates and decisions, your planning and implementation is likely to be wayward and error prone. You could, thus, fall short of your targets today, warns Ganesha. Every thing you do is likely to be misplanned and misdirected. You are advised to maintain focus, and stick to the basics. Be watchful about your miscalculations and take corrective measures before things get out of hand. Take up financial matters later in the day. Things will work out better.

Gemini : Ganesha warns that those around you could harbour feelings of enemity against you today. These people will try to malign your name and slander your reputation. However, in front of you these people will act like your well-wishers. You will taste the sweet fruit of success after much hard work, post noon, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today, you will put your long-standing plan of buying a new house into action, or refurbishing the current house. You will have enough liquidity to be able to meet these expenses, and still be able to spare a substantial amount of money for investment in a business.

Leo : Ganesha looks at the stars and foresees that you are at the receiving end of a lot of advice and suggestions from elders today. The best part is that you are likely to get influenced by them as well. Your workplace may look like a battlefield as there are chances that you get into open confrontation with peers. Be wary of legal disputes that might arise in the afternoon. Ganesha suggests that you meditate for peace of mind.

Virgo : Despite all the adversity that you face, you will stay firmly down to earth. Ganesha says there is a strong likelihood of the afternoon bringing some good tidings and good results that you have been looking forward to. Love and peace will prevail in your domestic life. Later today, Ganesha says, you may develop some new friendships.

Libra : Ganesha says that there are chances that you may start with a new business venture today. Those of you from the fields of Interior designing, beauty parlor, fashion boutiques etc will be able to gain success today. The day is a good one for monetary benefits to you. You will soon get good news from your children’s end. All ventures undertaken by you will surely be successful.

Scorpio : At work, your day won’t be smooth enough as you come across few hurdles. However, nothing will stop you from achieving short-term targets. Besides work, health will demand much of your attention today. You may even show an inclination towards the supernatural, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Calm and quite, you are in a mood of introspection today, foresees Ganesha. You will express your feelings and come out as a sentimental person in front of your family members. Afternoon is packed with appointments, either for business or fun and entertainment activities. However, you may loosen your purse strings during the evening to groom yourself.

Capricorn : Today, you will be performing a balancing act as you will be balancing your domestic demands on one end and professional commitments on the other. Eventually, you will spend more time with your friends and family. You are surrounded with experienced and matured people, so ask for their guidance whenever you feel confused, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius : The world around you is changing fast and if you don’t speed up, you are going to get lost in maze. Today, you’re creative side will come to the fore and you will be able to materialise your ideas. Some matters need your attention immediately, but don’t take any major decisions right now, advises Ganesha.

Pisces : A progressive day when it comes to matter related to the workplace, says Ganesha. Projects that you have slaved over for long, will finally come to fruition today. You will be able to reap the benefits of your hard labour now. You will take up new and interesting projects now. Minor financial expenses could be the bump in the road for you today.