Sunday Aug 15-2021

Aries : A new acquaintance will make you feel happy today. You must remember that things don’t have to be expressed explicitly; a word or a song from deep within can make a bigger impact. Ganesha says today is the right time to do something which will be more rewarding in the long-term.

Taurus : This day, your heart is likely to rule your head. You will be driven by your moods feelings and sentiments. Most of the decisions will be based on your emotions, instead of your reason and experience. Ganesha urges you not to allow your emotionality to enter your professional activities. On no account should you be hasty or impulsive. As far as possible do not allow your feelings to interfere in your plans and decisions.

Gemini : Your day will be spent indulging in activities that appeal to you. You may go out shopping with your family members, or go out to dinner with friends. A lesiurely, entertainment filled, fun day awaits you, says Ganesha.

Cancer : People will be stunned at the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will fructify. But Ganesha counsels you not to do any-thing haphazardly or in any careless manner. Ganesha thinks you as an extraordinary orator.

Leo : Long forgotten relationships may be renewed today. Old acquaintances, room partners, hostel mates and the like may bump into you today. You will be in a happy mood as a result. Marital life will be blissful, says Ganesha.

Virgo : You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. Ganesha advises you to be the ideal family man today. By doing this you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.

Libra : Ganesha advises you not to take stress about small issues or matters. To avoid tension and to gain mental peace it is advised you perform yoga or meditation. There will be pressure put on you regarding certain matters at the work-front. You should take decisions regarding critical matters only after carefully weighing the pros and cons.

Scorpio : According to Ganesha, your family and friends top your priority list today. Life looks hunky dory on personal as well as professional front. Apart from business developments, romantic relations are on the bloom. And this is evident from your blushing cheeks. Creative indulgences may give a new dimension to your life!

Sagittarius : Your business is likely to scale new heights, says Ganesha. You need to build up your confidence and move ahead with zest and enthusiasm. Rake in the moolah as the business yield profits.

Capricorn : You will walk down the memory lane, cherish those lost moments and later on feel an urge to meet or contact old friends, says Ganesha. Expectations of your near and dear ones, however, may seem burdensome. You will still see the brighter side of everything, and spending quality time with your sweetheart will certainly re-energise your powers to deal with difficulties.

Aquarius : If the Almighty loads you with pain, He will also bless you with pleasure, assures Ganesha. You will begin the day with a long list of things to be done, but luckily you will be able finish them off one by one. It will drain you out, so later on the day take a hot water bath, sit back and relax, says Ganesha.

Pisces : You are not by nature ill-tempered or jealous. However, you will need to be on guard against being both, today. Someone may try to sully your image or slander your name today. However, the best way to deal with provocation is not to loose your temper and to continue as usual, for things will take care of themselves soon enough, says Ganesha.