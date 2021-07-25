Sunday July 25-2021

Aries : You will be very logical and rational today, as creativity is put on the back-burner. The situation at your workplace will be full of challenges, but you will take them head-on. Later, all the stress will be mitigated by the soothing touch of your loved ones, says Ganesha.

Taurus : This day, you can’t afford to take chances with your health, says Ganesha. If there is the least sign or symptom of illness, go consult a doctor straight away. As you are going to be unusually prone to injuries and infections, it is advisable that you stay at home. Over exertion is bound to weaken you and affect your physical condition. If physical work is unavoidable, stick to light and effortless things.

Gemini : You need to guard against hurting anyone’s feelings because of your ill-temper or harsh language. You need to help others in their troubles. You ought to reflect on the toll that the troubles that have visited you have taken on you, and accordingly empathise with others, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Intimate friends will be impressed with your attitude. You will try to make them happy and spend a happy evening with them. Affection and cordial ties will linger for long and prove fruitful.

Leo : Your mind will be filled with conflicting emotions, says Ganesha. You will feel extreme happiness one moment, and then will be depressed the next. You need to guard against mood swings and find a balance to achieve success in your work today. Financial gains are indicated.

Virgo : The remarkable manner in which you function at work will earn for you a lot of accolades and supporters. Your seniors will appreciate your dedication to work. There will be fun and entertainment in the evening. Ganesha says you can look forward to relaxing with some soft music.

Libra : Ganesha says governmental work will be beneficial today. Those of you who are officials in the government will be having a positive and good day ahead. Your family members will show their support for you and this is something that you will need from them. Children will progress in life. This is a good time to take important decisions.

Scorpio : The stars are aligned in a way that they produce a constructively favourable day for you today, predicts Ganesha. You know the importance of a team and treat everyone – seniors & juniors as equals. This will make the work environment harmonious.

Sagittarius : Your imagination knows no boundaries. Your kind heart is ready to forget and forgive the evil. As Ganesha puts it, this attitude will take you a long way! Charity and donation, too are on your mind today. You enjoy a benevolent time today.

Capricorn : Aren’t you tired of doing the same thing again and again? Ganesha advises you to come out of your shell and breathe in some fresh air. Moving to a bigger and better house is on the cards for you, foretells Ganesha. It will take a major chunk out of your savings, but you are not complaining. You are not a spendthrift. You understand that money can’t buy you everything, but it can certainly add to your comforts.

Aquarius : Expect the unexpected today! Success, money, love, whatever it is that you’d lost hope of will suddenly come your way! In the evening, you may catch up with reading, research, discussion or other such activity, says Ganesha.

Pisces : You will have no idea how time flies by today, while you struggle to complete an unceasing flow of tasks. You might end up missing out on the smaller details owing to your work load. Hence you need to concentrate on your daily routine. The good news is that this is a conducive time to complete all your pending projects, says Ganesha.