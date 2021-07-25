PM Modi urges countrymen to salute heroes of Kargil war

Need for India to unite, work towards national progress says PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil on July 26, when the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Hailing the Indian armed forces, the Prime Minister said that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of our security forces which the entire world has witnessed. He said that India will celebrate this day as ‘Amrut Mahotsav’.

“Tomorrow is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of our armed forces which the entire world has witnessed. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Let us all salute the brave hearts of Kargil,” said the Prime Minister on his 79th edition of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat.

“The day will be celebrated as Amrut Mahotsav. That’s why it becomes even more special,” he added.

The Prime Minister further appealed to all citizens to take part in the events being held across the nation as part of the Amrut Mahotsav, which is being celebrated to mark the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2022.

Amrut Mahotsav, which is being celebrated as a ‘people’s movement’ by the Government of India, will be managed by a national implementation committee which will be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The country will be celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Meanwhile Stressing that nation always comes first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the need of the country is to unite and work towards national progress.

Addressing the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said: “There is a need for India to unite and work towards national progress. We have to proceed with the view that ‘Nation First and Always First’.”

He pointed out that “Mann ki Baat” celebrates positivity and collectivity.

The Prime Minister further cited a recent survey carried out by the Centre which showed that 75 per cent of those who sent their suggestions and messages to the monthly radio programme are below 35 years.

“A recent study by MyGov found that about 75 per cent of those who send their message and suggestions to Mann Ki Baat are below 35 years. I am unable to take up all the inputs I receive for Mann Ki Baat but I do forward many of them to the concerned government departments. I get to learn about the minds of young generation through Mann Ki Baat,” he said.

“This month we reviewed almost 30,000 inputs to get a sense of the age band which is most regularly contributing to the programme,” he said.

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. (Agencies)