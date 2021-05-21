Saturday May 22-2021

Aries : For no reason whatsoever, you may clam up today. Of course, you will give credit to others wherever they’ve contributed. But you need to be more generous than that, says Ganesha, and share the secrets of your success with your compatriots. Also, do you really need to buy that $100 wallet?

Taurus : Ganesha predicts that today, you will be successful in money matters. There is, at best, only an outside chance that any stimulating event or thrilling escapade will occur today. In short, the day may be boring. Fret not as the dreary day may change into an exhilarating evening, feels Ganesha.

Gemini : Today will be a day of joy, happiness and festivities on the home-front. You will try and spend as much time as possible with the children and will enthusiastically participate in home improvement projects. You will be able to solve pending issues at home by taking an intelligent interest in them, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Your speech will today explode your thoughts. You will ponder over new deals and decide to act only after much thought. Ganesha feels that you met with success in your ambition to achieve a breakthrough.

Leo : You will feel a little uneasy today. You will feel that nothing is going right. You will try to organise yourself and concentrate your scattered energies today. This phase of uncertainity will be gone in a few days, assures Ganesha.

Virgo : The time today is ripe to venture into a new business. Projects that have been put-off will finally be completed. Looking into the week ahead, you are most likely to give yourself an energy zap. Parties will be all fun and entertainment. Your kids will bring home joy and pride and this will brighten the mood even more, says Ganesha.

Libra : “Efforts made are never in vain, even when they may seem otherwise”. Let this be your motto for the day. Today may not seem to be the most productive day, especially when it comes to interviews. You may feel like the rook in the chess set — sometimes coming back to square one despite making many moves forward to the ultimate checkmate! So remember, persistence is the key, says Ganesha. Keep trying and your efforts will bear fruit.

Scorpio : Add a pinch of innovation and inventiveness to your daily working style. There shall be order in the chaotic way you perform your tasks – though not apparent to others. Revitalise yourself and plunge into work with new-found zest and vigour, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You will enjoy the magic of the Midas touch today, feels Ganesha. In business, sheer brilliance will help you derive the best possible results in productivity and clinching new contracts. Your approach, in general, will be methodical, disciplined and systematic for most part of the day.

Capricorn : Your power of reasoning will be strong today, says Ganesha. Those of you beginning your career will show a disposition to take up a job in television or print media. The spiritual side of you may also come to the fore and make you feel at peace, especially when visiting a holy place.

Aquarius : You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence, feels Ganesha. Due to your devotion to the Almighty and spiritualism, you will be able to deal with problems pretty well.

Pisces : It is difficult for you to be part of one team and to work as a member on two teams, but today you can do anything you want. You will be able to show your expertise to your team today and will be praised by all. Women will make a profit today and will feel encouraged.