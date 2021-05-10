Tuesday May 11-2021

Aries : You will exhibit your worth in ample measure today. You will probably chalk out great plans and ideas at work, and this will be very beneficial. But despite this, Ganesha says, if you don’t get the deserved recognition, don’t lose heart. Learn to take setbacks without getting disappointed.

Taurus : You may face conflicts on the personal front and find your thoughts leaning towards aggression today, says Ganesha. There is a possibility of suffering losses due to loved ones. Exercise restraint in arguments with relatives and siblings, advises Ganesha.

Gemini : It will not be hard for you to complete your tasks succesfully and without any delays or obstacles in your path, only if you first seek to fully understand and acquire the learning required to eprform it. The fruits of your labour will keep you happy and satisfied, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Today looks set to be a day full of extremes, especially when it comes to your shifty moods. However, you will need to keep reminding yourself of not getting overly emotional or impractical. Otherwise you may end up being in complicated situations, warns Ganesha. It is high time that you gave due consideration to your health and eating habits. Consciously cultivate change. Overeating is a strong probability!

Leo : Today there is a chance that you will meet that special someone that you have been waiting for all your life. You may possibly give your partner a beautiful gift. You will be more inclined towards the arts and will be able to exhibit this new-found appreciation to the max, says Ganesha.

Virgo : All the work done in the past will reap rich rewards today, says Ganesha. You’ll direct things your own way, and in no way would you take orders from anyone. But don’t go overboard with all the authority and keep a cool, calm head.

Libra : Ganesha says you will be more conscious about your beauty and outward appearance and try to enhance it by going to a beauty parlor or by purchasing expensive cosmetics. To enhance your appearance and personality you may also go on a shopping spree for clothes. Ganesha says you will gain benefits for your money today.

Scorpio : The day does not begin on a very good note as you seem to be in a belligerent mood. Be calm and patient as your hot temper may spoil a good deal. Limit your conversations and discussions with colleagues and friends, advises Ganesha. Practising meditation and yoga will bring you some respite towards the end of the day.

Sagittarius : No pains, no gains. So, when you go through a lot of turmoil and toil hard for your work, the rewards are definitely going to be fruitful, says Ganesha. Time for get together and soiree with family and friends! In a nutshell, a day with lot of fun activities.

Capricorn : Your hands are full with plenty of projects and assignments. Finish them off as soon as you can and spend rest of the day refreshing your mind. Communicating with people of all walks of life will make you enhance your horizon of knowledge, feels Ganesha. Talking about personal life, you will feel free to conduct yourself as per your wish.

Aquarius : It’s an uphill struggle today! But the heavens are on your side, and you will be saved from being swindled. Otherwise, it’s an eventful day at work. You may initiate big business deals and new projects as well. It will take all your energy, and Ganesha suggests you hit the deck early.

Pisces : Ganesha warns that your expenses could be twice as much as your income or profit. You need to be more careful in money matters. It is not an auspicious day for any new work, new deal or any new beginnings. Ganesha indicates that things will look up after two days or so.