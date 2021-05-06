Friday May 07-2021

Aries : Today, you may look around and feel grateful for the wonderful blessings bestowed on you — your family, home, job, friends. This may prompt you to organise a little thanksgiving kind of get-together with your family and friends. Ganesha gives a thumbs up.

Taurus : The desire to rule your community, your neighbourhood is likely to get hold of you, today. Don’t get carried away by the idea and go bossing around. No one is likely to appreciate your acting high and mighty. Be sure. You will be creating a lot of enemies. Ganesha urges you to reject such thoughts and wait for the evening. A beautiful encounter with your partner or your sweetheart is distinctly in the cards. Do not spoil the day by acting in bad taste.

Gemini : You will be more busy with religious pursuits rather than work today. Religious rituals, charity, philanthropic work, service to the needy, these are some of the issues that will take up your time today. You will feel the need to go to a place of worship today and spend some time there to get mental peace and calm, says Ganesha.

Cancer : The day may not see you in best of the moods, yet you will manage to remain congenial, assures Ganesha. As a boss, you will be authoritative in your actions and that’s not a bad thing at all. Although, on most occasions you are a lenient leader, today you will not spare the rod for those who cross lines. On the downside, throughout the day your peers may be suspicious of you.

Leo : It is not a especially bright day for you. You will experience mental stress. Minor conflicts will seem like mountains to you. If you try to calmly solve these problems, then you will definitely be able to resolve these issues. Keep your emotions at bay and work on your problems with a clear and practical approach, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha warns that anger will run riot today. You will probably blow hotter than a volcano. During the afternoon, you could draw out the plans for a big business project. You will gain the support of your colleagues. But Ganesha advises that during the evening try to do some meditation so that you can soothe those frayed nerves.

Libra : Ganesha says today you will try to master the technical aspects of your work. You will be full of happiness, enthusiasm and vigor today. You may get tensed or feel under the weather towards afternoon. Your hunches will prove right today and you may be able to score a good profit in the share market too. Ganesha advises you to keep your cool

Scorpio : You are on a creative high today. Be it personal or professional, your work speaks volumes about creativity, innovation and imagination. Romantic developments and friendly interactions during the latter half of the day will bring about a change in your life.

Sagittarius : You are likely to get dominated by your soul mate today, and this is not working out. This may leave you grumpy for the entire day. Put aside your ego, and try to resolve your differences. This would pump in some oxygen in your relationship, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Love is a sensitive issue for you, and today you will enter into a new phase of your life. If you are already in a relationship, you will strengthen the emotional bond with your sweetheart. Such expression of love will not be one-sided. You affection will reciprocated by equal amount of love by your beloved, predicts Ganesha.

Aquarius : You did try to be polite and affectionate while solving problems, but it didn’t make any difference. Today, you will call a spade a spade and resolve pending issues, says Ganesha. You will be very sensitive today and the slightest of problem will irritate you. You will see the results of your efforts by the end of the day.

Pisces : You must have realised by now that financial planning in important. It is a good day to rethink your finances. By noon you will be able to see new opportunities at work. Ganesha has blessed you and so all your issues will be resolved.