Thursday March 18-03-2021

Aries : Today in the morning you will choose to approach work audaciously. You will churn out fancy ideas. However, Ganesha says, by noon, you will feel disoriented again. Ganesha urges you to take a break to re-energise yourself.

Taurus : This day, you are likely to be in a mood to extend your business activities, launch new venture. Ganesha urges you to hold your horses today, and reminds you that haste makes waste. It would be a good idea to wait for a few days and, in the meantime plan out your projects meticulously, in detail. Post noon you are likely to get indisposed. Take care of your health. Try to stay calm and focused. That will help you finish whatever you’ve set out to do.

Gemini : You will be more emotional today and people might play with your feelings. Therefore you need to rein in your emotions today when it comes to dealing with people. However, you will meet people who will reciprocate your feelings with equal ardour, if not more, says Ganesha.

Cancer : In all likelihood, today, you are likely to strike a balance between your professional and personal life, predicts Ganesha. The work will be interesting and stimulating, while your time with family will be peaceful and soothing.

Leo : Rise and shine! There is a very bright chance that today will be one of those super energetic and enthusiastic days. Ganesha predicts you will have a great time socialising with neighbours, friends and relatives. Also, you may end up spending a small fortune in trying to please your sweetheart. Since it is such a good day for social occasions, indulge in it. Also, delay the start of any new project or work today, advises Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha foresees a strong probability that you will keep your feet firmly planted on the ground in the face of adversity. The afternoon sun may bring some good returns or much awaited results for you. Love and affection will bring tranquillity in your family life. There is a distinct possibility of new relationships developing later in the day, says Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha forecasts mostly superficial and thin-skinned issues as the likely cause of your unease and nervousness today. Matters relating to government rules and regulations will be on the table today at your workplace. But evening promises a lighter fare; your fine taste in arts shall receive applause from all quarters.

Scorpio : There are chances that you may easily get irritated and infuriated today, predicts Ganesha. Keep a lid on your anger or it may lead to irreconcilable differences. Avoid confrontations and unnecessary complications at work as well. You will spend a lot of time in finding out solutions to pending problems.

Sagittarius : You may turn to your family for love and happiness today, predicts Ganesha. But your soul searching will come at a high material cost. In the evening, you may encounter a thrilling love prospect with who you might indulge in some adventurous activity. It might be the beginning of a platonic love affair, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : Work pressure may take a toll on you today, but you will overcome all impediments and excel in whatever work you undertake, says Ganesha. Support and motivation await you at home as family members will be exceedingly tolerant of your actions and endeavours.

Aquarius : Action is your forte, so seize the initiative and you will come out a winner! The afternoon sees you happy, but heavy-duty work may take a toll on you. Relax a bit — listen to music, play with your pet, or simply don your best attire and step out to socialise!

Pisces : You are likely to be sweating today at work, and it is neither the weather nor an ill-fitting suit that is the cause, says Ganesha. You will try your best to get your views across, and the post-afternoon lunch siesta is probably the best time to hammer your point home because that is when your boss will have all the energy to argue against. However, conserve some of your energy for an action-filled evening with your heartthrob. You know what all work and no play can do to a man.