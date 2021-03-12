Friday Mar 12-2021

Aries : You already feel deeply connected to the universe. But today, you may want to particularly thank God for all His small mercies. You cherish your loved ones even more today, says Ganesha, and you may spend lavishly on people dear to you.

Taurus : Today, passionate and possessive are the two words that will define your relationship with the people you love, predicts Ganesha. You may choose to take pains for the sake of others, which seems to be highly fulfilling. Your good spirit will sky-rocket by evening. Make sure to change your disadvantage into your advantage, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Putting things in order will be your top priority, says Ganesha. You will possibly have a romantic dinner with your sweetheart. Seductive conversations may culminate in sensuous consummation. Your personal feelings will stir up your partner’s private thoughts.

Cancer : It is high time you paid attention to your family. You have been so lost in work and in making money that you have almost forgotten the very people you have been slogging for. Your spouse has been trying hard to improve the relationship. Ganesha feels it is time you respond to your partner’s needs.

Leo : A mixed bag of fortunes, a bittersweet pill, call it what you will, but today brings with it a lot of things packed within its 24-hour period. Ganesha foresees a hectic morning, and an even more frantic afternoon. So, respite will be a luxury for you today. If this was the bitter end of the pill, then its sweet results will be like a balm on your frayed nerves, says Ganesha. A fabulous time with your loved ones, a scrumptious dinner that is going to delight your appetite, and a sensuous evening are all in the offing.

Virgo : Give people a word of encouragement and motivate them to achieve bigger things, advises Ganesha. Don the thinker’s cap and you may find yourself in contemplation. Criticism will hurt you, but be as unflappable as you can and proceed to your target, says Ganesha.

Libra : It is your friends who prove to be lucky and beneficial for you today, especially if they happen to be walking the corridors of power, says Ganesha. Do not hesitate to start that new joint venture today. See your popularity grow by leaps and bounds as you get due recognition for your abilities and efforts.

Scorpio : It is high time you diverted all your energies towards your object of love, advises Ganesha. Research-oriented work could well be an option too. Ganesha says you are likely to find someone special to talk about those good old times and have a great time.

Sagittarius : A day full of cheer and joy is in store. You will probably enrol in a part-time course and sharpen your skills. But for those in police and legal professions, you will be the lions of the jungle! Roar and stamp your authority, says Ganesha.

Capricorn : After running about helter-skelter for getting your work done, you will sit back and spend the day planning the course of future action. Sudden and unexpected profits are on the cards, but you will need to be mindful of how best you utilise it. You can expect a few good opportunities to knock at the door, but open the door before they turn to look for shelter elsewhere.

Aquarius : Some days, you crave to know everything. Today is one such day. You will also prove a worthy opponent. You may upset your adversaries’ plans, much to your own advantage. You have it in you to be a scholar. You will also prove the strength of your character, especially when the going gets tough.

Pisces : Today is likely to be a day of mixed fortunes, says Ganesha. While a hectic morning and a positively frantic afternoon will see you at your wits’ end, a sumptuous dinner with your sweetheart, followed by a sensuous evening, will delight you out of your mind.