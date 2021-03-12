Employment March 12, 2021

Required
A destination management B2B company is looking for a candidate with knowledge of Word & Excel. Preferably MBA Tourism.
Contact : 9086078045
Mail resume at
nidhikitu@gmail.com
PRAGYAWAN
TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD.
REQUIRES YOUNG & ENERGETIC CANDIDATES
Skilled: For data entry & scanner operator with Good Computer knowledge.
Unskilled : For handling files.
Walk In Interview on 13th and 14th March 2021 between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at House No. 154, Sector-B Extension, Sainik Colony, Jammu.
Whats app your CV on 6283870133 or
email: services@pragyawan.com
WORK
From Home
Business Opportunity
Part Time / Full Time
Earn Extra Income
who can work 18 years & above
No experience, No Qualification
Training / Support provided
Contact: 7889649398 / 8716913347
REQUIRED TEACHERS
FOR HOME TUITIONS (M/F)
For Classes
Nursery to 8th – 40 No’s
9th -10th – 50 No’s (All sub)
11th -12th – 40 (All Streams)
(NEET, JEE etc)
Bhatindi, Channi, Talab Tillo, Janipur, Kunjwani, Muthi, Roop Nagar,
Sainik Colony and all near by areas
9682507515, 7051140024
DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL
rajpura mangotrian, jammu
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Application are invited from highly competent and experienced candidates.
(Females)
PGTs: Commerce Stream
PGTs: Arts Stream (3 Year Exp.)
(Sociology, Education, Pol. Science)
Candidates can submit their credentials at the school office before 22-03-2021.
Tel : 0191-2581319, 94191-82603
E-mail: dewandevischool@gmail.com
WALK IN INTERVIEW
FOR INDUSTRY
Production Supervisor : B. Tech/Mechanical-Electrical-Electronics-Fresher/Exp . Both
Salary : 12 to 15 K
Store Executive : 1 to 3 years of Exp.
Salary : 12 to 15 K
Qualify : B.Sc/M.Sc-Chemistry :
Salary 12 to 15 K
Digital Marketing : 1 to 3 years of Exp.
Salary 20 to 30 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Accounts Executive : 1 to 3 years of
Exp. Salary 10 to 20 K
Tellecaller : 10th/12th-Fresher/Exp.
Salary : 6 to 8 K
IT Executive/Desk support Executive- B. Tech in CSE or IT/BCA-MCA-
Fresher- Salary : 10 to 15 K
Design Engineer : Diploma/B. Tech in Civil-
Fresher/Exp. Both Salay negotiable
94192-02817/94192-02815
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
JOB JOB JOB
WILDBEEST DELIVERY
1) Mobile/Web App Developer
2) Sales & Marketing
3) Delivery Partner
Powered by : EZZEIS Technologies Pvt Ltd
8899339136, 8899339137
120, 1/A, First Floor, near Railway Bridge, Parveen Colony, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Goyal sales corporation
Particulars Nos
1. interns (accounts) 5
interview from wednesday
to till friday
(from 11 am to 2 pm)
opp. digiana ashram
national highway road
phone no. 9055500622
Chenab Public School
Kot Sanasar (Staff Required)
Post Ql. Salary
Teacher BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. As per qualification
Teaching experience shall be given preference. You can send your resume on mail id chenab673@gmail.com
Any enquiry contact: 9149726098
Chairman
Chenab Public School
Sanasar
Job in Leading Pizza Company
Salary upto 9000 to 11000
PF+ESI+Bonus+Insurance Facility
Fuel and Bike will be
given by company
Driving License is must.
Contact: 8968696492, 9780404092, 9796243311
Vacancy
1) Computer Operator, Accountant M/F (Sal, 8K to 15K)
2) Receptionist, Counsellor Sal. 8K to 15K.
3) Nurses M/F Lab Technician 5K to 10K Salary
4) Sales Manager, Sales Executive, 8K to 15K
5) Security Guard, Driver Packing Boy Helper
Appointment Call 9086193986
(Recruitment Centre)