Employment March 12, 2021

Required

A destination management B2B company is looking for a candidate with knowledge of Word & Excel. Preferably MBA Tourism.

Contact : 9086078045

Mail resume at

nidhikitu@gmail.com

PRAGYAWAN

TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD.

REQUIRES YOUNG & ENERGETIC CANDIDATES

Skilled: For data entry & scanner operator with Good Computer knowledge.

Unskilled : For handling files.

Walk In Interview on 13th and 14th March 2021 between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm at House No. 154, Sector-B Extension, Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Whats app your CV on 6283870133 or

email: services@pragyawan.com

WORK

From Home

Business Opportunity

Part Time / Full Time

Earn Extra Income

who can work 18 years & above

No experience, No Qualification

Training / Support provided

Contact: 7889649398 / 8716913347

REQUIRED TEACHERS

FOR HOME TUITIONS (M/F)

For Classes

Nursery to 8th – 40 No’s

9th -10th – 50 No’s (All sub)

11th -12th – 40 (All Streams)

(NEET, JEE etc)

Bhatindi, Channi, Talab Tillo, Janipur, Kunjwani, Muthi, Roop Nagar,

Sainik Colony and all near by areas

9682507515, 7051140024

DEWAN DEVI HR. SEC. SCHOOL

rajpura mangotrian, jammu

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Application are invited from highly competent and experienced candidates.

(Females)

PGTs: Commerce Stream

PGTs: Arts Stream (3 Year Exp.)

(Sociology, Education, Pol. Science)

Candidates can submit their credentials at the school office before 22-03-2021.

Tel : 0191-2581319, 94191-82603

E-mail: dewandevischool@gmail.com

WALK IN INTERVIEW

FOR INDUSTRY

Production Supervisor : B. Tech/Mechanical-Electrical-Electronics-Fresher/Exp . Both

Salary : 12 to 15 K

Store Executive : 1 to 3 years of Exp.

Salary : 12 to 15 K

Qualify : B.Sc/M.Sc-Chemistry :

Salary 12 to 15 K

Digital Marketing : 1 to 3 years of Exp.

Salary 20 to 30 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Accounts Executive : 1 to 3 years of

Exp. Salary 10 to 20 K

Tellecaller : 10th/12th-Fresher/Exp.

Salary : 6 to 8 K

IT Executive/Desk support Executive- B. Tech in CSE or IT/BCA-MCA-

Fresher- Salary : 10 to 15 K

Design Engineer : Diploma/B. Tech in Civil-

Fresher/Exp. Both Salay negotiable

94192-02817/94192-02815

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

JOB JOB JOB

WILDBEEST DELIVERY

1) Mobile/Web App Developer

2) Sales & Marketing

3) Delivery Partner

Powered by : EZZEIS Technologies Pvt Ltd

8899339136, 8899339137

120, 1/A, First Floor, near Railway Bridge, Parveen Colony, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Goyal sales corporation

Particulars Nos

1. interns (accounts) 5

interview from wednesday

to till friday

(from 11 am to 2 pm)

opp. digiana ashram

national highway road

phone no. 9055500622

Chenab Public School

Kot Sanasar (Staff Required)

Post Ql. Salary

Teacher BA/B.Sc. B.Ed. As per qualification

Teaching experience shall be given preference. You can send your resume on mail id chenab673@gmail.com

Any enquiry contact: 9149726098

Chairman

Chenab Public School

Sanasar

Job in Leading Pizza Company

Salary upto 9000 to 11000

PF+ESI+Bonus+Insurance Facility

Fuel and Bike will be

given by company

Driving License is must.

Contact: 8968696492, 9780404092, 9796243311

Vacancy

1) Computer Operator, Accountant M/F (Sal, 8K to 15K)

2) Receptionist, Counsellor Sal. 8K to 15K.

3) Nurses M/F Lab Technician 5K to 10K Salary

4) Sales Manager, Sales Executive, 8K to 15K

5) Security Guard, Driver Packing Boy Helper

Appointment Call 9086193986

(Recruitment Centre)