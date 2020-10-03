Sunday Oct 04-2020

Aries : You will find some decisions difficult to make, but be intent and resolute. Emotions may put you off rail, but once you have resolved, don’t stray from it. Besides, Ganesha advises you to learn to endure setbacks in a mature manner.

Taurus : You may find yourself compromising against your will today, predicts Ganesha. Stand strong despite things going awry instead of feeling disillusioned due to poor results. Ongoing negotiations might come to a logical end and a few important decisions are likely to be delayed due to lack of proper information.

Gemini : A crucial social event at home is on the anvil, and it will demand most of your attention. Intense business negotiations, which were going on for a long time, will come to a logical conclusion. The results are likely to be stacked in your favour. This, coupled with after-office parties, will ease out the stress. You are likely to remain buoyant and energetic.

Cancer : Today, you are likely to achieve something that you have badly wanted for a long time. It is very likely that you will get very emotional in the moment of victory today, predicts Ganesha. Your arrogance and overconfidence can throw you off track. You had better keep your emotional balance once you are through the victory lap.

Leo : Unlike Dennis or Calvin, expect your sometimes haughty and mostly naughty kids to behave ‘just right’ at the right time. It’s not that children like to break rules, they just want to have some fun, reminds Ganesha. Keep this in mind while you go about arranging for special classes to improve their academic skills and performance. Learn to apply an incentive-based system, and update yourself on the latest gadgets and recreational technology to keep pace with your kids, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Ganesha foretells that you will start off on a long, arduous path to success. Some tough work will play a vital role in your progress. Don’t cut corners, and your labours will pay rich dividends and you will reap due rewards. Some opportunities are best left alone as they involve too much risk.

Libra : Ganesha says that today will be a lucky day for you. You may receive some financial gain. There will be some good news about your children’s progress. This is the right time to invest in business. For financial investors and share brokers this period is beneficial, so make the most of it.

Scorpio : Your energy levels are high as you as you gear up for new events. However, there are chances that these events may not meet your expectations. But, don’t lose hope and get disappointed. Keep your spirits high. Implement the first lesson learnt in school: try & try till you succeed!

Sagittarius : Lady luck is all smiles for you today, predicts Ganesha. Suddenly, you feel like multi-tasking and becoming a jack of all. This is likely to keep you busy, almost throughout the day. If need be, your colleagues and peers will lend a helping hand.

Capricorn : You are in hot water, but do not lose hope during these turbulent times. Maintain a calm head over your shoulders and deal with the problems, guides Ganesha. Also, do not jump to conclusions or be argumentative with the people around you, as you may end up being at the losing end.

Aquarius : You will not need a reason to party today. Be it the news of a friend getting married or you buying a new car, you are in a mood to celebrate life like anything! Apart from this, you will have a smooth sailing through out the day, foresees Ganesha. If you are a businessman or a professional, you will move one step closer to your target.

Pisces : A day of mixed fortunes awaits you, where taking risks could prove to be your undoing, or provide you with handsome returns, says Ganesha. This is because you could come out on top by treading cautiously, but uncalculated risks will probably throw your calculations out of gear. Your success rate is unlikely to be too high; hence it may be a tough day for you. However, it will end on a promising note.