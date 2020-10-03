Audi commences bookings for Audi Q2

MUMBAI, Oct 3: German luxury car major Audi on Saturday commenced bookings for the Audi Q2 in India.

Audi Q2 is an all-rounder that will cater to the young, progressive Indian buyer. The Audi Q2 can be booked with an amount of Rs 2 lakhs.

For the best ownership experience, Audi India is offering an introductory ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are extremely happy to open bookings for the Audi Q2.

Our fifth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is an extremely important product for India as it opens up a new segment of buyers for the brand. It is a Luxury All-Rounder that is big on features and extends the successful Q-family.

The Audi Q2 is exceptionally spacious and versatile inside; the car blends performance and driving dynamics with practicality for daily usage. I am confident that young buyers who want to join the Audi family early on will be amazed by the performance of this car. As an introductory offer, we are rolling out a ‘Peace of Mind’ benefit that includes a 5 year Comprehensive Service Package with Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance. This introductory offer will enhance the ease of ownership of the Audi Q2.”

Mr Dhillon further added, “2020 has been an exciting year for Audi India despite the unfortunate pandemic and its challenges. Our product launches including the Audi Q8, Audi A8 L, Audi RS 7 and Audi RS Q8 have been very well received.” (UNI)