Wednesday July 15-2020

Aries : Positive thinking can change the world, and you could do with some today. No matter how tough the going gets, take it in your stride, says Ganesha. If you think you can do it, you will. You have the magic touch today to initiate a new business strategy.

Taurus : Today is a perfect day to relax and enjoy your health, feels Ganesha. However, precaution should be the buzzword while dealing in money matters. You may develop a new interest in jewellers, artists, bankers and orators. Dinner will be laced with all the deserving delicacies of a hearty meal.

Gemini : Today, your house gets a facelift — a new rug, matching cushion covers, or a brand new kitchen. This will take up most of your time. First, you will be busy furnishing and setting up your home, and then you will spend your time flaunting it to your friends, relatives, neighbours, bosses, colleagues, acquaintances.

Cancer : You are known for your ability to set the ball rolling. Once you set your mind to do something, it is generally considered done by your peers. Today, you are eyeing a few accomplishments on the monetary front. Most part of your day will go in dealing with financial transactions, and importing and exporting goods.

Leo : Some people have the world at their feet. And today, you are one of them, says Ganesha. With your gorgeous appearance and gregarious attitude, it is easy for you to open all doors with just a touch. So, you have the luxury to choose — either you entertain yourself through multiple avenues such as movies, theatre and music, or you be the entertainer with your superior performing skills. But irrespective of what you decide to do, you shall excel in both, confirms Ganesha.

Virgo : A shadow grows large in your mind today. An unknown fear will haunt your day, warns Ganesha. But be ready to take a hike. You are most likely to end up spending on your foreign associates. Be careful of those expenses, says Ganesha.

Libra : It’s a day of reaching new heights when it comes to finances. The cosmos favours moneylenders and stock marketeers. Call it the special touch that you give to all transactions monetary, but today you have the uncanny knack of raking in the moolah from all sources. Sit back and see your tenacity multiply your fortunes, says Ganesha.

Scorpio : It’s the same old rut today, says Ganesha. Nothing new, nothing exciting. People from the opposite sex, however, may bring you out of the routine and try to enliven your spirits, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : Those around you will be impressed by the leader in you. You are the general and others will rally at your call to arms. And all the while, you swing your sword and make your way to the top, defying all odds. Do not forget to let people have their own time and space. This will not only help you progress, but will boost their morale too.

Capricorn : The journey from defeat to success is driven by optimism. You will be very optimistic today — about your work, future and everything that can lead you to success, says Ganesha. You will also be very careful while dealing with day-to-day work, and will capitalise on every opportunity that can get you a step closer to your goals. Determination and good luck is all you need to realise your dreams; you will have both today.

Aquarius : Things barely move today. But just like the proverbial tortoise, you seem to be winning the race, for many opportunities will come your way. There won’t be any cash crunch, so you needn’t lose sleep over that, says Ganesha.

Pisces : The focus will be on children today, says Ganesha. While they will be the cause of an unfair share of your headache, you will be surprised at their ability to step up to the occasion, with just a little amount of coaching.