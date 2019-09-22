Monday Sep 23-2019

Aries : A favourable day as any can be, says Ganesha. You are happy and content with what you have, and you’ve planned and are working towards what you want. A romantic date may prove interesting or throw up a controversy — decide where you want to take it.

Taurus : Be careful, says Ganesha. All your calculations and conclusions, plans and moves are likely to go haywire. Time and again, you could fail and, ultimately, get frustrated. Even simple and obvious things are likely to get you worked up. Knowing that you are basically gentle, benign and large hearted, your friends and elders will rally round and provide you the help and advise you need. Things will finally get sorted out.

Gemini : Today, you will get an opportunity to rejuvenate yourself with seamless energy. How? Ganesha’s guess is that you will find — or at least you will believe that you have found — your purpose in life. It will keep you excited throughout the day, and maybe even for days to come. You may spend lavishly to improve your personal appearance. Such expenditures are only an investment, feels Ganesha.

Cancer : You know how to make money, and you are even better in putting it to good use. Today, you will have your one eye on the developments in the stock market, and the other on brochures of tourism companies. Yes, you may plan to spend some money on leisure, entertainment and getting closer to your family. What better investment than the one made on strengthening the family bond.

Leo : It may be that the best daffodils bloom early in the morning, but good ideas can come any time of the day, says Ganesha. So spruce up your management skills, as you shall need them to help organise and cash in on the multitude of ideas that will bombard you today. Remember, says Ganesha, a good idea can change your life, just the way a good poem can help you win a wife! So, if it is some love that you are fishing for, then express yourself without inhibitions today.

Virgo : Motivation will remain high today, says Ganesha. Your talents and skills make you stand out as a superb artist. Words will glow if you let your creativity flow, and should you decide to dance or sing, you’ll set the stage on fire today. Cultivate hobbies in performing arts and literature, advises Ganesha.

Libra : It sure is tiring to run with the herd. You may feel the desire to get away from the rat race at work today. Maybe it is the monotonous and stressful environment in office that is pushing you to your limits. But you may seek a new direction and lifestyle, one that is less taxing. Sometimes, it becomes imperative to make a few changes. Ganesha wishes you a cheerful best in your efforts today.

Scorpio : You shall follow all things to the dot today. Your approach will be methodical and robotic. It is likely that you shall symbolise the saying, ‘Actions speak louder than words’. Your powers of persuasion will help you amass the confidences of many, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius : A day to full of caution, warns Ganesha. There are chances that your heart will find its partner, forcing you to fall in love. You may be cupid’s next prey. However, watch your steps, as the initial stages of a relationship may be fragile and need to handled with care. Also, it’s time to guard your reputation.

Capricorn : Like you weren’t already overworked, new responsibilities will keep you occupied throughout the day, says Ganesha. The excitement with which you work every day will weaken, and eventually die down by the end of the day. This is mainly because you will burn your energy and resources in helping others. But there is a good side to this too. Your social standing will improve dramatically because of your kind nature.

Aquarius : You have your head on your shoulders and feet on the ground. Congratulations! You’ve covered the first step to success. Step two, says Ganesha, involves an inquisitive mind and a questioning attitude. Later, you may resort to shortcuts and compromise a tad in quality.

Pisces : Anticipation is all the fun. Sadly, this only alludes to your months-in-preparation travel plans that are most likely to be delayed today on one count or the other. Though, if this is any consolation, your trip, when it finally occurs, will bring you as much pleasure and satisfaction that you expected out of it, if not more, says Ganesha.