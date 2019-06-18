Wednesday June 19-2019

Aries : You will pay attention to the voice of your inner self today. This will help you implement all your plans perfectly. You will not only be jovial, but you will also not let disappointments cow you down. Ganesha says not only today, but you can summon this quality whenever you like.

Taurus : The competitive streak in you might relent today as you look for a lifestyle that is more relaxed and laid-back. The rat race is tiring and you will feel the urge to get away, far from the maddening crowd and the never-ending routine. Matters pertaining to your home may also occupy some of your time today, says Ganesha.

Gemini : Today, you will realise that close relationships need care and concern to grow, predicts Ganesha. You will have new responsibilities and achieve huge profits in all your dealings. Pay special attention to your personal health.

Cancer : Today, Cupid will send its arrow right through your heart. You will be trembling with pain – the sweet pain of lust and love. But the overzealous Cupid may not stop at just that. Just to be completely sure, it will virtually do shooting practice at you. You can do nothing but tell your love interest how badly you have been hit. However, Ganesha suggests that you be as conservative as possible in your approach.

Leo : It is good to be impulsive sometimes; but if one were to ask you today, you would be all for a meticulously planned approach to life. So much so that from now on, planning will become almost a part and parcel of your life, predicts Ganesha. So, it is expected that you plan everything to perfection today, although the execution of your plans may be a different story. But you can’t do everything, can you? At least the good thing is that you make a great display of your organisational capabilities, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Today, find yourself rummaging through the vast recesses of your inner self. You will make fabulous money to spend on your loved ones. Face up to work pressures by indulging in corporeal pleasures. You may warrant the company of someone special to think out loud all that is inside you, says Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha says today you will wish to spend more time with your beloved instead of your friends. This is a good day to express your innermost feelings and get varied opportunities. This is a good time to propose to your beloved and give them a happy surprise. Ganesha showers you with his blessings always

Scorpio : Long pending task of getting your home renovated may begin today. There are a couple of object de art that have caught your eyes and you wish to decorate your home with those artefacts. You may even plan a small celebration to share your home’s new look! A great day indeed.

Sagittarius : You seem to be on a self-appreciation mode today. Grooming, makeover and attracting attention in on your cards today, you make extra efforts to get that glamorous look for your self. And as Ganesha says, it will surely not go unnoticed as you bag a lot of compliments for it. One of the fortunate days in store for you!

Capricorn : Unless you be calm and patient, your tendency to act impulsively will get you into hot water, warns Ganesha. Your image on the minds of your colleagues and bosses will remain intact, though. You will keep on climbing up the ladder and come closer to success, but don’t get too excited if everything is turning out as per the plan. Keep your focus on your target, so that you don’t miss a step on the ladder.

Aquarius : Most of the time it is your way or no other way, especially when you charging towards your goal. Today, you will push your limits to achieve what you have desired. You are talented, hard working, creative, and icing on the cake is your luck which is favouring you big time. You are determined to succeed and you will take up the tried and tested route of hard work, says Ganesha.

Pisces : There are indications you will be in hot pursuit of leisure today, says Ganesha. This will probably be in the form of a short trip to recharge your batteries, and is probably fuelled by your satisfaction in the realisation that the role you play within your organisation is consequential, satisfying as well as rewarding.