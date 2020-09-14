Home Guards protest in support of demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: A protest demonstration was staged by All J&K Home Guard Welfare Association under the chairmanship of Babu Hussian Malik, president EJACIR, Kamla Sharma president of the Association in support of the demands of the jawans of Home Guards.

The protestors demanded immediate settlement of long pending demands of Home Guards.

The demands which were highlighted by them included regularisation of Home Guards, fixation of their salaries as per the Supreme Court Order which has been implemented by various other states and UTs of the country also.

They demanded that a policy for regularization of Home Guards be formulated and stoppage of usual break of six years of service as many of home guards have rendered from 20 to 25 years selfless service to the Department and have always stood for the call of duty with devotion.

The protestors demanded monthly and other service benefits as per other states and UTs like UT of Delhi and implementation of Minimum Wages Act for the Home Guards.

The protestors said that they had made many appeals to the Government to redress their grievances but till date no heed was paid to their appeal leaving them with no option except come to streets.

The other leaders of the Association who participated in the demonstration included Gopal Bhagat, Krishan Lal, Bharat Bushan , Arti Kumari, Santosh Kumari, Pawan Kumari, Virender Singh, Kulwant Singh , Basharat, Dharm Singh Rohit etc.