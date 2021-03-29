Holi festival remains a low key affair due to COVID threat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 29: Holi -the festival of colours was celebrated as a low key affair across the Jammu region due to restrictions of COVID for the second consecutive year this time.

However, the youth and children celebrated the festival by sprinkling colours on their friends and relatives in different localities but the usual hustle and bustle was missing due to the alarming rise in the COVID cases across the country once again.

There was no fanfare during the festival this time again and the people preferred to remain indoors as no body liked to take the risk. However, some youth were seen playing Holi with their friends and relatives in various areas but that too in a restricted manner in view of the threat of the pandemic.

Though the rituals on the occasion of Holi celebrations were performed in various temples but the gatherings were comparatively less as people didn’t want to put themselves to risk unnecessarily. Besides, the social gatherings were also restricted to a great extent on the occasion of festival.

The markets too did not witness customers buying colours and Pichkaris . The revelry associated with the Holi was totally missing.