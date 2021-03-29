DC Leh launches RoL Ladakh web portal & mobile app

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 29: Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC, Leh, Shrikant Suse launched the Registration of Labourers (RoL) Ladakh web portal and Android mobile app.

The portal and mobile app have been developed to provide a one-stop interface for the registration of workers/labourers to issue labour card to workers in Ladakh. The web portal and mobile app have been designed and developed for use across the Union Territory without any modifications.

DC Leh Shrikant Suse informed that this Android mobile app is available on the Google Play Store that can be searched under RoL Ladakh or by clicking the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nicjkapps. RoL Ladakh has a parallel web interface that could be accessed at http://labouremp.ladakh.gov.in.

Both the portal and mobile app have been indigenously designed and developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), District Leh.

The main objectives of the mobile application are: To provide a platform for the workers to register themselves with the concerned labour department for availing labour card from anywhere, labour department to check the authenticity of the workers based on which labour card would be issued, build a database of migrant and native workers and one point data source to facilitate/enable the citizens in obtaining labour.

The information collected would be beneficial for assessing the plans, development and execution of projects. The citizens can search for labourers/workers from anywhere at any time without going anywhere to engage them in their domestic or agricultural works. It also has a notice board that would be updated timely by the Labour Department with the latest advisories for awareness and information of the citizens and the workers.

DC Leh Shrikant Suse directed the officials to update data on the portal regularly and bring more departments to this platform. The concerned departments would be asked to replicate it across the entire Union Territory, he added.