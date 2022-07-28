HK Hyundai dealership inaugurated

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: HK Group (HRCC, HK Cements, HK Automobiles) inaugurated its HK Hyundai dealership at Athwajan Bypass, here today.

Managing Director of J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash inaugurated the dealership in presence of other renowned dignities including Pandurang K. Pole (Divisional Commission, Kashmir), Sajid Yehya Naqash (RTO Kashmir) and Dr Naveed Shah (Pulmonologist).

The HK Hyundai is among the largest dealerships in J&K by means of infrastructure, technology and manpower. HK Hyundai will provide 3S facility to Hyundai customers as a member of Hyundai Signature Club and can also provide all variants/models of cars to the customers including Hyundai luxury car segments.

“We assure customers will get a number of additional benefits which they have never experienced before like pick and drop facility for female customers, repair of accidental / service vehicles with high priority approximately within two day,” said HK Group.

The HK Hyundai will keep its operations open 24×7 to avail services like roadside assistance and mobile service vans” said Umar Yaqoob Mir, Director HK Hyundai. All Board of Directors of HK Group including Haji Mohammad Sultan Mir (Managing Director), Mohd Yaqoob Mir (Director), Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir (Director), Zahoor Ahmad Mir (Director), Feroz Ahmad Mir (Director), and Umar Yaqoob Mir (Director), were present in the inaugural ceremony.

Shabir Baba, General Manager (Sales) said, “Hyundai India, always focuses on design, technology, functionality and space which always elevates customer experience and trust on Hyundai. Being a signature dealership in Kashmir, we will always focus on customer requirements, satisfaction and timely process. We will provide customers with instant finance assistance, insurance and benefits of H-Promise where customers can exchange their pre-used vehicles.”

The bookings are already open for all variants/models of Hyundai cars at our dealership, said Irshad Bhat, Manager Sales, adding that the customers can have virtual on-screen experience about car upgradations, comparisons, classifications at our dealership, as we are enabled with latest technology 360-degree 3D configuration and kiosks.

“I would like to invite every Hyundai customer of Kashmir to join us, experience the difference and give your valuable feedback.” said Khalid Mustafa, Manager IT & Operations.