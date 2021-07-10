Hizb supremo’s 2 sons among 11 Govt employees terminated

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar July 10: The Government today terminated 11 employees including two sons of Pakistan based chairman of United Jihad Council (UJC), an umbrella group of militant outfits operating in Kashmir and supremo of Hizbul Mujahideen, Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahudin.

The termination of these employees was recommended by the Committee that was formed last year to cleanse the administration of “anti-national elements” and those involved in militant activities. The termination of these 11 Government employees was recommended in the 2nd and 4th meetings of the committee which were held recently. Termination of three employees was recommended in 2nd meeting and eight in 4th meeting.

Those who have been terminated include two sons of most wanted militant and founder of Hizbul Mujahideen, Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahudin.

Shakeel Ahmad and Shahid Yousuf sons of Salahudin, residents of Soibugh in district Budgam were allegedly involved in terror funding. As per NIA, the agency has tracked “terror funding trails of both the persons who have been found involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through hawala transaction for militant activities of Hizbul Mujahideen”.

The NIA arrested Shakeel Ahmad, a senior laboratory technician at SKIMS Soura from his residence in Srinagar’s Rambagh area in 2018. He was arrested in a case (RC-06/2011/NIA/DLI funding of terror in J&K through hawala channels) which was registered in 2011.

Shakeel’s younger brother Shahid Yusuf, who worked in Agriculture Department, was arrested in 2017 in the same case. Both Shakeel and Shahid are jailed.

Khursheed Ahmad Khan of Zachaldara who has been terminated was an orderly in ITI Kupwara. According to police dossier, he was Over Ground Worker of Lashkar-e-Toiba. “He was providing information to the militants about the movement of security forces, abetting and harbouring militants to carry out activities in a clandestine manner”, as per dossier.

Two Constables of Jammu Kashmir Police who have been terminated, as per police records, have supported militancy from within the Police department and provided inside information to the militants besides logistic support. One Constable, Abdul Rashid Shigan hailing from Batmaloo area of Srinagar, allegedly himself executed attacks on the security forces.

Shigan, as per police dossier, was working for the “Kashmir Islamic Movement”, a front for Hizbul Mujahideen. He was allegedly behind 13 militant strikes in Srinagar. He was posted on guard duty at the Bandipore police chief’s residence before his arrest.

He was allegedly involved in the killing of retired DySP Abdul Hamid Bhat, police Inspector Shabir Ahmad and Assistant Sub Inspector Sukhpal Singh and a daring attack on then Law Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar in which National Conference activist, Bashir Ahmad was killed.

He was also involved in an attack on then SHO Batamaloo, Nazir Ahmad, grenade attack on a CRPF patrol team, which left seven personnel injured, and rifle grenade attacks on the Civil Secretariat Srinagar and an Army camp.

As per police dossier, Shigan would either disguise himself as a burqa-clad woman or use a woman’s wig to carry out these attacks. He was discharged from the Police department while undergoing basic training following his involvement in militant activities. He was detained under the Public Safety Act for one year but managed to get reinstatement orders from the court in 2002.

The dossier said that Shigan was an Over Ground Worker of the Hizbul Mujahideen in his student days in 1996-97.

At the time of his arrest a decade back, Police said that it had recovered 27 items, including three AK-47 rifles, four pistols, grenades and grenade launchers, from his house which was his hideout.

Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department, hailing from Baramulla town of North Kashmir was arrested by the NIA. He was found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was allegedly found traveling with two militants on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunitions and explosives in January last year.

Razia Sultan wife of Javaid Iqbal Bhat of Khiram who was working in Education department as Head teacher at Govt Middle School Khiram in district Anantnag was also terminated from services. She has been accused of links with Dukhtaran-e-Millat. Her father was affiliated with Jamat-e-Islami and was killed allegedly by Ikhwanis in early 1990s.

Two more employees working in district Anantnag, Nisar Ahmad Tantray son of Late Abdul Khaliq Tantray of Guree, Govt teacher who was presently posted at Govt Middle School Hanji Mohalla Botengoo in district Anantnag and Mohammad Jabbar Parrey son of Ghulam Ahmad Parrey of Jablipora who was working as lecturer Higher Education and was posted at DIET Anantnag were also terminated.

Both of them have been accused of ant-national activities including participating, supporting and propagating secessionist ideology of Jamat-Islami (JeI).

Another Govt employee with militancy link, Naaz Mohammad Allaie, an Orderly of the Health Department was also terminated. According to police dossier, he was Over Ground Worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and had the history of alleged direct involvement in militant activities. He was accused of harbouring two militants at his residence.