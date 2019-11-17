Hindi novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak dominates Hindi bestseller list

NEW DELHI: With four books in fiction and non-fiction category, renowned Hindi novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak dominated the recently out list of Hindi bestsellers.

The list for July-September quarter, released by Dainik Jagran and Nielsen Bookscan, had author Satya Vyas’s three books in the fiction category.

“The list offers 10 best-selling books in four categories — Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, and Translation,” said the organisation in a statement.

While writer Surendra Mohan Pathak’s book in non-fiction category included “Hum Nahi Change… Bura Na Koy” — which also topped the category — and “Na Bairi Na Koi Begana”, his books in fiction category were “Jaa Ke Bairi Sanmukh Jeevay” and “Qahar”.

“Nilotpal Mrinal’s ‘Dark Horse: Ek Ankohi Dastan’, which depicts the story of the life and struggle of the students who are preparing for civil services, topped the fiction category and writer Satya Vyas’s ‘Banaras Talkies’, ‘Chaurasi’ and ‘Dilli Darbaar’ once again featured in the top 10,” it said.

"Kashmirnama" by Ashok Kumar Pandey, as well as "Tumhare Baare Mein" and "Maun Muskaan Ki Maar" by actor Manav Kaul and Ashutosh Rana, respectively, featured in the top 10 of the fiction category.