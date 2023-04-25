Himalayan Motor Srinagar launches Bolero Maxx Pik-Up

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: Mahindra Himalayan Motors Tengpora Srinagar today launched the all-new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up at their showroom here.

As per a statement, Fayaz Ahmad (DSP) and Sabazar Ahmad (SHO) were the chief guests while Managing Directors of Himalayan Motors, Ghulam Mohammad Beigh, Bashir Ahmad Beigh, Jybran Gul Beigh, Junaid Bashir Beigh, and General Managers Sumeer Pandita and Waseem Ganie were among the attendees.

During the event, Corporate Manager Imran Khan briefed attendees on the features of the vehicle and the complete variant lineup, along with the date of booking commencement for the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, which is exclusively available at Himalayan Motors. Prices for all the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, with the complete Variant line-up aiming to straddle a wide spectrum of buyers, starting at ¹ 7.85 Lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has been engineered to offer path-breaking features and performance at unbeatable value, making it an excellent option for anyone in the market for a new vehicle.