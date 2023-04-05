Highest Ever Inflow Of About ₹ 9000 Cr Into The UT Under CSS For FY 2022-23

Also more than 2.6 lakh jobs created under various SE schemes during this period

JAMMU, APRIL 5: In a major achievement this year, a highest ever funds have been spent under the flagship Central Sponsored Schemes (CSS)by J&K in the previous financial year 2022-23. Moreover an employment for 2,63,595 persons was also generated in the UT under different schemes during this period.

The same got revealed after reviewing the overall performance of the UT under different parameters of registering growth and progress during the year 2022-23.

It also came to fore that during the year2021-22 the total amount received by the UT under CSS was Rs 7655 Cr which got enhanced to Rs8938 Cr during the previous fiscal registering a growth of nearly 15% for the recently concluded financial year. The figures for 2022-23 are further subjected to reconciliation with RBI and the office of the Accountant General, J&K.

In addition the UT had been successful in providing employment to 2,63,595 persons under different self employment schemes. The number during the year 2021-22 was 2,53,158 which also saw an increase of 10,473livelihood opportunities for the youth of J&K this year.

The schemes under which the employment opportunities had been created includes 167932 under PMEGP, 35564 under Mission Youth, 34200 under JKRLM, 8457 under JKWDC, 5331 under Handicrafts & Handloom sector, 2834 under Himayat (DDUGKY), 2818 under Sheep Husbandry, 2193 under SC/ST/OBC Corporation, 1576 under NULM, 2668 under Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Production besides dozens of others under different sectors.

With respect to collection of revenue under GST for the month of March, 2023 the J&K registered a growth of 29.42% much more than the States/UTs of Punjab (10.37), Chandigarh (10.09), Delhi (17.72), Rajasthan (15.80), Himachal Pradesh (8.11)and Haryana (16.93).

All these achievements have been possible only due to the efficient mechanism in place after taking plethora of reforms during the past few years besides ensuring transparency and accountability under the LG administration in the UT.