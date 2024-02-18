Higher Reaches Of Kashmir Receive Fresh Snowfall, Plains Lashed By Rains

Srinagar, Feb 18: Higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Gulmarg and Sonamarg received a fresh snowfall while plains were lashed by rains resulting in closure of Srinagar-Ladakh highway on Sunday, officials said.

Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road connecting Ladakh was closed for vehicular traffic following the accumulation of snowfall at Baltal and Zojila pass. Keran and Machil roads in Kupwara district were also closed for vehicular traffic due to snowfall on Sunday.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said Gulmarg received 3cm of snowfall during the past 24 hours and it was still snowing there much to the delight of the tourists staying there.

Reports of snowfall were also received from Sonamarg, Machil, Keran and Gurez in north Kashmir.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas received rains since morning and it was still raining at several plains of the Kashmir valley till this report was filed.

The Met office said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/Snow at most places with heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of north, northwestern, central and south Kashmir today.

Light to moderate rain/Snow at most places (Plains & Lower reaches) with possibility of heavy to very heavy snowfall over middle & higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam & districts of South Kashmir during next 24 hours, it said.

On February 21 there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate Snow at many places till afternoon/late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter, the MeT office said.

The minimum temperature during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Srinagar settled at 5.8 °C. It was 1.0°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national had a low of 3.6°C while the picnic spot of Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of 5.0°C on Sunday.

Pahalgam recorded at 2.5°C and it was 6.9°C above normal for the famous south Kashmir tourist hot spot.

Kupwara settled at 2.4°C and it was 2.6°C above normal for the frontier north Kashmir district.

Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir and recorded a low of -1.4°C and it was 5.4°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir. (Agencies)