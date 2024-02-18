EMPLOYMENT (18-02-2024)

REQUIRED
Required delivery associate & Loader for Blue Dart Express Ltd.
Experience & Fresher can apply
Salary – Handsome salary Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.Incentive extra.
Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass
Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.
Locations –
1. Narwal
2. Toph morh(near best price)
3. Vijaypur
For more info
Contact no. 7051837275
Required
Required a fresher candidate for operating computer having knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Busy, MS office and other computer softwares.
Salary + incentives Rs 20000 to 25000
Working hours 10 hrs to 12 hrs between 7 am to 7 pm.
Contact :
Mob & Whatsapp
9419181136
D R S I School,
Vijaypur
Teacher Required
1) Kindergarden (Female only)
2) Primary classes( Female only)
3) Physical Trainer(PT)
4) Art and craft
Send Resume on
Whatsapp: 9906138418
Hello Kids
A LEADING PRE SCHOOL
CHAIN
REQUIRES
EXPERIENCED
TEACHERS
CONTACT
9622214978
GSJ
SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE
Channi Himmat Jammu
Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course, Accounts Tally and Busy.
Admission starts now.
Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746
Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu, for exact address details contact (M):9419265746 or contact Whatsapp 7006757493
Website: www.gsjsoft.rf.gd
Required
For a reputed firm in Health Industry needs following :-
1. Sales/ Marketing Executive
2. Office Administrator preferably female with Computer knowledge
Mob : 7006205964
REQUIRED
Vishal Jeweller
We want an experienced sales girl for Jewellery shop at Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.
Contact No: 9906252480, 7006818159
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, VIKAS NAGAR, THATHAR PALOURA, JAMMU
STAFF REQUIRED FOR FULL TIME/
PART TIME
FOR SESSION : 2024 – 25
1. PGT’s.. Math, Chemistry, Education & Sociology
2. TGT’s….English, Math, Science, Social Science & Computer
Apply within ten (10) days alongwith your testimonials and experience, if any to the Principal between 9 am to 2 pm on all working days.
(Principal)
94191-96150, 70064-85954
URGENTLY REQUIREMENT
(Male/Female)
* Receptionist, Telecaller, Sales Executive Office Coordinator
* Computer Operator, Accountant
* Managers for Banking & Insurance Sectors
* Driver, Security Guard.
Contact Us : 8716838008,7889542434
Guruji Placement & Consultancy
H No. 4438. Apsara Road, New Woodland, Showroom, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Staff Required
1) One Female Candidate for Tele calling having experience with Good communication skills. Qualification – Graduate
2) One Male Candidate for Marketing of Solar Products with experience in same field.
Send CV on sidtechnizer@gmail.com or WhatsApp-9419236077
URGENT REQUIRED
Female Home Tutor
(with good communication skills)
(5th to 8th classes)
Salary – 5 K to 6 K
Female Receptionist
at Paloura
(Salary 4 k to 5 k)
Contact at 7006027481, 9796299260
(Whats app. your Resume)
Required For Security Agency
Security Marketing Head
Experience 2 year
Location Jammu
Security Field office
Experience 1 year
Cont. 9103726903
Urgently Required
1. Office Boy (House Keeping)
2. Driver
3. Sales Executive
4. Accountant: Graduate (Well versed with accounting procedures) Experienced & Fresher can also apply.
Send Resume: admin@adityabuildmart.com
Whatsapp No. 9469575258
QUICK n HOST
(Talab-Tillo)
Required:
Office Assistant (2-Female).
Qualification: 12th or Graduate
Salary: 10,000/-
Timing: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm
Send Resume @ 9596952123
JOBS JOBS JOBS
Jobs in multinational company.
Full time and Part time Jobs.
Fresher, experienced and Retired Persons and House wives can also apply.
Salary 20,000 to 35000 per month.
Qualification:- Graduation, 12th and 10th.
Contact:- 9070862222
Required
Required a group of 6 persons for loading, unloading and maintaining stock of food items at Bikram Chowk, Jammu.
Salary + incentives Rs 150000 to200000 monthly for whole group.
Working hours 6 am to 9 pm
Contact : Mob & Whatsapp.
9419181136
Job Vacancy
Required Experience Salesman for leading Pharmacy / Medicine Retail Store at Rehari Colony Jammu.
#Prefer Near by location
#Timing:- 9am to 10pm
#Sunday Half day
#Contact/WhatsApp
@ 8803500143
Jobs Opening
Personal DRIVER 1 No.
Should have experience of driving four wheelers and a valid driver’s license. Address and identity proof also mandatory. Accommodation available.
Call between 10am to 7pm on
9622992355
WANTED TIPPER DRIVERS
Wanted Tipper Drivers for a construction site in distt Kathua.Handsome salary, Drivers having valid licence and experience can contact
9622987700
REQUIRED URGENTLY
DRIVERS – 5 Nos
email Resume at :
info@cabkaro.co
Contact : 9055510041
A.S.N HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu
Teachers Required
S.No. Subjects No. of vacancies
1) English 2
2) Hindi 2
3) Science 3
4) Accountancy 2
5) S.St 2
6) Computer 2
7) Maths 1
For apply: Contact or send your C.V. on
Mobile No: 7838050040 (Parul Gupta)