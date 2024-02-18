EMPLOYMENT (18-02-2024)

REQUIRED

Required delivery associate & Loader for Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Experience & Fresher can apply

Salary – Handsome salary Fuel extra, Pf/Esic extra, Bonus extra.Incentive extra.

Eligibility – Minimum 10th pass

Age limit – 18 to 35 yrs.

Locations –

1. Narwal

2. Toph morh(near best price)

3. Vijaypur

For more info

Contact no. 7051837275

Required

Required a fresher candidate for operating computer having knowledge of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Busy, MS office and other computer softwares.

Salary + incentives Rs 20000 to 25000

Working hours 10 hrs to 12 hrs between 7 am to 7 pm.

Contact :

Mob & Whatsapp

9419181136

D R S I School,

Vijaypur

Teacher Required

1) Kindergarden (Female only)

2) Primary classes( Female only)

3) Physical Trainer(PT)

4) Art and craft

Send Resume on

Whatsapp: 9906138418

Hello Kids

A LEADING PRE SCHOOL

CHAIN

REQUIRES

EXPERIENCED

TEACHERS

CONTACT

9622214978

GSJ

SOFT TECH IT INSTITUTE

Channi Himmat Jammu

Offers Job Oriented Govt. Certified Basic Computer Courses valid for all sorts of Govt Jobs with Govt Certified Diploma. Including BCC and CCC course. Special Spoken English Course, Accounts Tally and Busy.

Admission starts now.

Interested Students can Contact us at 9419265746

Address : Channi Himmat, Jammu, for exact address details contact (M):9419265746 or contact Whatsapp 7006757493

Website: www.gsjsoft.rf.gd

Required

For a reputed firm in Health Industry needs following :-

1. Sales/ Marketing Executive

2. Office Administrator preferably female with Computer knowledge

Mob : 7006205964

REQUIRED

Vishal Jeweller

We want an experienced sales girl for Jewellery shop at Lower Roop Nagar Jammu.

Contact No: 9906252480, 7006818159

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL, VIKAS NAGAR, THATHAR PALOURA, JAMMU

STAFF REQUIRED FOR FULL TIME/

PART TIME

FOR SESSION : 2024 – 25

1. PGT’s.. Math, Chemistry, Education & Sociology

2. TGT’s….English, Math, Science, Social Science & Computer

Apply within ten (10) days alongwith your testimonials and experience, if any to the Principal between 9 am to 2 pm on all working days.

(Principal)

94191-96150, 70064-85954

URGENTLY REQUIREMENT

(Male/Female)

* Receptionist, Telecaller, Sales Executive Office Coordinator

* Computer Operator, Accountant

* Managers for Banking & Insurance Sectors

* Driver, Security Guard.

Contact Us : 8716838008,7889542434

Guruji Placement & Consultancy

H No. 4438. Apsara Road, New Woodland, Showroom, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Staff Required

1) One Female Candidate for Tele calling having experience with Good communication skills. Qualification – Graduate

2) One Male Candidate for Marketing of Solar Products with experience in same field.

Send CV on sidtechnizer@gmail.com or WhatsApp-9419236077

URGENT REQUIRED

Female Home Tutor

(with good communication skills)

(5th to 8th classes)

Salary – 5 K to 6 K

Female Receptionist

at Paloura

(Salary 4 k to 5 k)

Contact at 7006027481, 9796299260

(Whats app. your Resume)

Required For Security Agency

Security Marketing Head

Experience 2 year

Location Jammu

Security Field office

Experience 1 year

Cont. 9103726903

Urgently Required

1. Office Boy (House Keeping)

2. Driver

3. Sales Executive

4. Accountant: Graduate (Well versed with accounting procedures) Experienced & Fresher can also apply.

Send Resume: admin@adityabuildmart.com

Whatsapp No. 9469575258

QUICK n HOST

(Talab-Tillo)

Required:

Office Assistant (2-Female).

Qualification: 12th or Graduate

Salary: 10,000/-

Timing: 9.00 am to 6.00 pm

Send Resume @ 9596952123

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Jobs in multinational company.

Full time and Part time Jobs.

Fresher, experienced and Retired Persons and House wives can also apply.

Salary 20,000 to 35000 per month.

Qualification:- Graduation, 12th and 10th.

Contact:- 9070862222

Required

Required a group of 6 persons for loading, unloading and maintaining stock of food items at Bikram Chowk, Jammu.

Salary + incentives Rs 150000 to200000 monthly for whole group.

Working hours 6 am to 9 pm

Contact : Mob & Whatsapp.

9419181136

Job Vacancy

Required Experience Salesman for leading Pharmacy / Medicine Retail Store at Rehari Colony Jammu.

#Prefer Near by location

#Timing:- 9am to 10pm

#Sunday Half day

#Contact/WhatsApp

@ 8803500143

Jobs Opening

Personal DRIVER 1 No.

Should have experience of driving four wheelers and a valid driver’s license. Address and identity proof also mandatory. Accommodation available.

Call between 10am to 7pm on

9622992355

WANTED TIPPER DRIVERS

Wanted Tipper Drivers for a construction site in distt Kathua.Handsome salary, Drivers having valid licence and experience can contact

9622987700

REQUIRED URGENTLY

DRIVERS – 5 Nos

email Resume at :

info@cabkaro.co

Contact : 9055510041

A.S.N HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu

Teachers Required

S.No. Subjects No. of vacancies

1) English 2

2) Hindi 2

3) Science 3

4) Accountancy 2

5) S.St 2

6) Computer 2

7) Maths 1

For apply: Contact or send your C.V. on

Mobile No: 7838050040 (Parul Gupta)