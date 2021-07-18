Govt Allows ‘Phased’ Re-Opening Of Higher Educational Institutions, Skill Development Centers After July 31 In J&K

JAMMU: The government on Sunday allowed higher educational institutions and skill development centers in Jammu and Kashmir to considered “phased re-opening” for onsite learning after July 31 subject to the vaccination status of the students and staff.

In an order by Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, public and private educational institutions have been also permitted to seek personal attendance of “limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.”

The order was issued after a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir by the Chief Secretary with the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary to Government, Home; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir on July 16.

“It was observed that as compared to the previous week, while significant improvement has been made by some districts in respect of the (various) parameters, there is need for further improvement in interest of public health in all districts,” the order underlined.

Besides, some districts need intense efforts to reach desired levels, it said. “It has also been seen that the daily cases in the past few days have shown an uneven trend. As such, there is a need to continue with existing COVID containment measures in these districts.”

While previous orders on covid-19 contained have been ordered to remain in force till further directions, Deputy Commissioners have been authorized to allow shops to open at 6 00 am instead of 7.00 am to avoid rush on 19th and 20th of July as per their assessment.

“All Deputy Commissioners shall keep active track of the positivity rates in these Blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like Public/ Private Offices, Community halls, Malls, Bazaars etc., in case weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these Blocks.”

The three – “T” protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination, needs to strengthened in these Blocks, the order said. “The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, on best effort basis, to 70 % or more, excluding travelers.” (Agency)