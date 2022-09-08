Higher Education Department to sign MoUs with IIT, IIM Jammu: Rohit Kansal

J&K has operationalised IIT, IIM, AIIMS in record time

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 8: The Higher Education Department will shortly sign Memoranda of Understanding with the IIM and IIT at Jammu to collaborate and coordinate research, teaching and other curricular activities. This was stated by the Principal Secretary Higher Education, Rohit Kansal at the sidelines of the valedictory function of the three day orientation program, organized by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), for second batch of IPM. He was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Kansal congratulated the batch for getting into IIM Jammu and wished them the best for their wonderful journey ahead. He highlighted that the importance of education was just not only to learn skills and get employment but to acquire virtues too and lead a good, moral and responsible life.

He exhorted upon the students to become good human beings during their course of professional journey and serve the society and leave indelible marks in their chosen fields and also become assets to the Nation. He also emphasized the significance of punctuality and discipline in student life as these two qualities only can ensure their overall personality development. Only well disciplined and civilized students can lead the society towards a flourishing and progressive world.

He added that ‘we must adopt high ethos as an integral part of our daily lives apart from focussing on studies. We must also contribute towards promotion and propagation of our incredible cultural legacy during our education period’, he maintained.

Kansal also shared his own experiences during his management education with the participants

The valedictory session of the orientation program began with the program summary by Dr. Kapil Manohar Gumte, Chairperson IPM, IIM Jammu. It was followed by brief orientation remarks by Professor Jabir Ali, Dean Academics, IIM Jammu who welcomed the incoming batch to the IIM Jammu family and urged upon them to take responsibility and contribute towards IIM Jammu family.Professor B.S. Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, provided a detailed insight into the expectations of the students towards the course and the Institute through his speech. He advised the students to make the best out of the course, and the faculty being provided to them. He urged the students to enjoy their study and their sports while on the ground. He also provided an interesting overview of his life and quoted real-life experiences from his past. Further, he encouraged the batch to remain inquisitive and to enjoy their life and study by consistently working with a purpose in life.

The IPM is a five year Integrated Programme, selections to which are made by the IIM through a highly competitive national examination. The present orientation session was a three day programme to introduce the incoming students to various facets of the course, the programme, the institute and other details. A number of sessions were organized as part of the programme.

These included talks by various invitees including Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu and a conference by Rashmeet Kaur, District Youth Officer, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, who is also an Alumnus of IIM Jammu. A number of inbound and outbound activities for students were facilitated by faculty members from the OB and HR area. The activities showcased the importance of teamwork and team coordination. The programme concluded with an exclusive session of yoga and meditation by Shri Gautam Verma conducted under the program ‘Maximize happiness and Mindfulness’.