Hideout busted in Surankote

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: A terrorist hideout was busted by security forces in Satharban forest area of Surankote in Poonch district inside a natural cave from where an automatic rifle, six hand grenades, and ammunition were recovered.

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An AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 30 rounds, six hand grenades and some medical supplies were recovered from the hideout, as per the officials but no arrests have been made from the spot.

In another development, officials said a search operation is underway in the higher reaches of Majalta and Billawar, spanning Udhampur and Kathua districts, following reports of suspicious movement.

The joint operation involving Army personnel, including para commandos, and police has been underway since Monday evening in forest areas of Soan, Khuban, Chore and Nagan in Udhampur’s Majalta, and Sadrouta, Bhed and Balore in Kathua district.

No contact has been established with the suspects so far.

Separately, Army troops detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in Basoni area of Mendhar sector in Poonch on Tuesday morning.

The landmines were spotted during the ongoing track construction, they said, adding that both explosive devices were later destroyed by Army experts in a controlled explosion.

More than a dozen landmines have been detected in the area and defused by the Army during the past week.