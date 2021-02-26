Hero MotoCorp adventure bike XPulse 200 crosses 10k sales mark in Kerala

NEW DELHI, Feb 26: The country’s largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its 200-cc adventure bike XPulse 200 has crossed 10,000 sales mark in Kerala.

Designed and developed completely in-house at the company’s Jaipur-based R&D hub, the model has redefined the 200cc motorcycle segment, the company said.

“Xpulse has been resonating very well with biking enthusiasts across the country and it’s great to see an immensely positive response from them. Kerala is the first state to have crossed the milestone of having it’s 10,000 happy customers,” Hero MotoCorp Head – Sales and Aftersales Naveen Chauhan said in a statement.

In keeping with the vision to be the future of mobility, the company will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding its global footprint, he added.

The XPulse 200 comes with a 200cc oil-cooled BS-VI compliant engine.

On January 21, 2021, Hero MotoCorp surpassed the 100 Million (10 crore) units mark in cumulative production. (PTI)