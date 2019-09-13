Hero Electric launches 2 new scooters Optima ER and Nyx ER

JAIPUR: Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Friday launched two new electric scooters Optima ER and Nyx ER in the market here.

Hero Electric India Marketing Head Manu Kumar told reporters that Optima ER is priced at Rs 68,721 and Nyx ER at Rs 69,754.

He said these scooters have dual Li-ion batteries and can cover a distance of 110 km and 100 km, respectively on a single charge.

Kumar further said Nyx ER is the best vehicle for commercial use with low cost and zero-carbon emissions. (agencies)