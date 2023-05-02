Hema Sharma’s Struggle: Surviving and Thriving in the Entertainment Industry

Hailing from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, Hema Sharma’s journey in the entertainment industry has been one of resilience, perseverance, and hard work. From doing small roles to now venturing into web series, Sharma’s struggle has helped her survive and thrive in the industry

Growing up in a middle-class family in Muradnagar, Sharma’s early experiences prepared her for the challenges of pursuing a career in the city of dreams, Mumbai. She witnessed many people coming from affluent families and mega cities who were unable to handle the hardships of the industry. However, Sharma’s courage to pursue her dreams never faltered, and she credits her real-life experience for helping her navigate the challenges.

Initially, Sharma wanted to be a choreographer and came to Delhi to pursue her passion. However, fate had other plans for her, and she ended up in Mumbai, where she got the opportunity to do all the songs of a Rajasthani music album Veena Chat Pe. This project opened up doors for Sharma in the industry, and she started getting small acting roles to survive. She took on numerous projects, big and small, and her hard work and dedication eventually paid off.

Sharma’s journey in the industry picked up pace when she returned to Mumbai in 2015 after a brief hiatus. She landed roles in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, followed by films like Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, One Day: Justice Delivered, and Dabangg3. Her recent work includes a part in the web series Inspector Avinash, where she plays the wife of a politician and has good scenes with Randeep Hooda.

Sharma’s talent for dance is evident from her social media dance reels, which have garnered her good attention and even fetched her work in the industry. She has been trained in kathak for six years and is also trained in Bharatnatyam. Her passion for dance is still alive, and she hopes to continue exploring it alongside her acting career.

In an industry where opportunities are scarce and competition is fierce, Sharma’s story serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring actors. Her determination to succeed and her willingness to take on any role that came her way have helped her build a successful career in the industry. She believes that the key to surviving in the industry is to never give up on one’s dreams, even in the face of adversity.

Sharma’s story also sheds light on the importance of real-life experience and how it can prepare one for the challenges of the industry. Her background and upbringing taught her valuable lessons that have helped her navigate the tough terrain of the industry.

In conclusion, Hema Sharma’s struggle in the entertainment industry is a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors who are trying to make their mark in the industry. As Sharma continues to pursue her dreams, we can only hope that her talent and hard work will continue to shine in the industry.