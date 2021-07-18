Hema Malini offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 18: Bollywood actress and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Hema Malini today visited Kheer Bhawani Temple in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal and paid obeisance to the Goddess.

The BJP MP arrived at Srinagar International Airport and directly went to pay obeisance at Kheer Bhawani temple. She offered prayers at the Temple and also interacted with the locals amid heightened security arrangements. Proper security arrangements were made in the wake of her visit to the Temple.

The Temple is dedicated to Goddess Kheer Bhawani (Maharagnya Bhagwati) and is considered as the most sacred worship place for Kashmiri Pandits. Every year thousands of Kashmiri Pandits visit the temple during Mela Kheer Bhawani which is celebrated on the occasion of zyeshta Ashtami.

The historic temple of Kheer Bhawani was built by Maharaja Pratap Singh in 1912 and later renovated by Maharaja Hari Singh. The deity of Goddess Ragyna is decorated in a small white Marble Temple.