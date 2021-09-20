Helpers to ICDS supervisors continue protest

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 20: There is no let-up to the protests by the Helpers-to-Supervisors of the Social Welfare Department’s ICDS project as they continue to criticise the Government for the disengagement orders that were issued recently.

The protestors started their protest rally from Jehangir Chowk and reached the Press Enclave where they raised slogans against the Government while demanding rolling back of the said order immediately.

Rubeena Akhtar, who is heading the Helpers-to-Supervisors Association, said that they have been working in the department for the last 30 years and even during that they had to protest for the release of wages from time to time. “And, now, the Government has come up with an order for disengaging us which is sheer injustice,” she said.

The protestors while demanding immediate rollback of the disengagement orders said that it has now become a matter of life and death for them.

The protestors demanded immediate action against officers who appointed them as the Government has said that the workers were appointed beyond the competence of the field functionaries.

“Why do the poor people always have to face the music; what about the action that needs to be taken against the officers who engaged us,” the protestors asked.