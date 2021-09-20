Drug/patient safety slogan march taken out by docs, students of GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sep 20: MBBS and Postgraduate students, residents, doctors, faculty members and HoDs of various clinical and non-clinical departments of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu took out a slogan march while celebrating National Pharmacovigilance (Drug Safety) Week.

The march was organized by Adverse Drug Reaction Centre, Department of Pharmacology (GMC Jammu) headed by Dr Seema Gupta and Dr Vishal Tandon Professor Pharmacology and In charge ADRM Centre in the OPD area and near emergency of GMC Jammu maintaining all COVID appropriate behaviour.

It was done for public and community level awareness-cum-sensitization about this national programme on Drug and Patient Safety. It was also aimed to create awareness regarding doctors and Paramedical staff about various safe drug practices to enhance drug and patient safety.

Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal/Dean GMC, Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion. In her message, she said that no medicine is 100% safe but if right drug, in right dose, in right dosage form, in right dose schedule and for right duration is given with rationale, it can enhance the patient safety immensely. She also stressed on Rational Antimicrobial Drug Prescription to avert threat of Drug Resistance.

Prizes and certificate for participation were also distributed among the successful MBBS and Postgraduate students in various competitions.

Dr Seema Gupta appealed the doctors’ fraternity for reporting all adverse drug reactions to the ADRM Centre, Department of Pharmacology, as that will help to enhance the drug and patient safety at large.

Giving thrust to public participation, Dr Vishal Tandon In-charge ADRM Centre, said public can participate in this national programme on drug safety by directly reporting any adverse drug or vaccine reactions to our ADRM centre or at Toll free helpline number of PvPI (18001803024) or through ADR PvPI – Apps on Google Play.

All the HoDs of major clinical and non clinical departments participated in the programme and took a pledge for Rational Drug Prescription.