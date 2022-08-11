Heavy rain in Jammu, moderate in Kashmir likely

JAMMU, Aug 11: Incessant rain lashed Jammu division on Thursday as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast heavy downpour in the region and light/moderate rain in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

“Heavy rain lashed Jammu during the last 24 hours. Heavy rain in Jammu division and light to moderate rain in Kashmir division is likely during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 24.1, Katra 22.8, Batote 19.9, Banihal 21.4 and Bhaderwah 26.4 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 22.4, Pahalgam 17.1 and Gulmarg 14 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 13.7, Leh 13.8 and Kargil 16.2 as the minimum temperature. (AGENCIES)