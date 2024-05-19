Heatwave likely during the day, maximum to settle around 44 deg C

New Delhi, May 19: The national capital is likely to see heatwave conditions during the day on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling around 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weathermen predicted a mainly clear sky with strong surface winds.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “poor” category at 9 am with a reading of 246, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. (PTI)