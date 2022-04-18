Health Mela cum Awareness Program held at SDH Bhalwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 18: A free Block Health Mela cum Awareness Program was organized today at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bhalwal under the guidance of Director Health Services Jammu Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman and Managing Director NHM Choudhary Mohd Yasin.

The camp was inaugurated by District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Bharat Bhushan in presence of State Immunization Officer Dr Shahid, Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Kuldeep Raj, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) North Udham Sharma, Tehsildar Bhalwal, Medical Officers and other prominent citizens of the area.

During the camp, more than 1052 patients were examined by the doctors for various ailments. They were also screened for diabetes and hypertension as well. The main focus of the camp was TB Elimination Programme. Several separate counters were set-up for General OPD, Ortho, ENT, Surgical, Medicine, Ophthalmic, Pediatrics, Gynae, Dermatology, Dental, Psychiatrist, AYUSH, NCD Screening, Family Welfare Planning and COVID-19 vaccination.

Besides free investigations, patients were also provided free medicines. A counter was also set up for generating on-spot Ayushman Golden Cards. Moreover, several other departments viz Agriculture, Youth Services & Sports, ICDS, Food Safety, etc had also displayed their schemes meant for people through stalls.

Speaking on the occasion, Block Medical Officer Bhalwal Dr Sushma Mattoo and Dr Eera Suri (Consultant Anesthesia (Nodal Officer) apprised the people present on the occasion of various Health schemes. Other doctors who attended the camp were Dr Kailash Chander (Consultant Physician), Dr Renu Manhas (Consultant Gynae), Dr Mohd Daud Iqbal (Surgeon), Dr Vikrant Sharma (Orthopedician), Dr Divya Gupta (ENT), Dr Neti Behl (Dermatology), MLHPs and paramedical staff of Block Bhalwal.