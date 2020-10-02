Have come out wiser, patient, learned: KAS topper Kamila

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: After topping Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) exams, Malik Kamila Mushtaq from Srinagar believes that she has come out as a wiser person after grilling herself for the preparations of the exams.

Hailing from Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, Kamila has done her schooling from Tiny Hearts and later did her B.Tech from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in the year 2017.

It was after her B.Tech that she started preparing for KAS examinations and carried through it till 2020 when she was declared as a topper.

“It was my first attempt and I was successful in getting through it; it sure was out-of-this-world feeling,” she said.

She said that she feels that she has come out as “more wiser person” and that she feels that the struggle so far has made her more humble.

“I feel that I have become more patient and I believe that my personality has been developed from 2017 until 2020; it was a great learning experience I must say,” she said.

Talking about the lockdowns and the ban on high-speed internet in Kashmir, Kamila said that the blockade creates hurdles in the way of accessing resources.

“Work of days take months altogether, it does create hurdles, but at the same time, we should learn to make use of whatever little we are provided with; grabbing every opportunity and then executing it in a better way is the key so success,” she said.

She said that her family has been encouraging and has been celebrating every great occasion of Kamila’s life. “My family has celebrated it every time, since my school days and today it was big,” she said.

Talking about her motive of coming to KAS from engineering, Kamila said that she wanted to serve her society. “And the administration is the best option for doing that,” she said.