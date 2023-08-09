Hatsun Agro to explore new overseas markets to boost ice cream biz

CHENNAI, Aug 9: Dairy and dairy products maker Hatsun Agro Products has drawn up plans to boost overseas presence of its popular ice- cream range of products, the company said on Wednesday.

Hatsun Agro Products retails a host of products including milk under popular brand Arokya, chocolates, cakes and and ice creams under ‘Ibaco’ brand among many others.

“Ibaco has gone on to become one of the most beloved ice cream brands. Overwhelming positive customer feedback has led to the launch of many parlours, new product offerings and exciting flavours.” the company said in its latest annual report.

The brand would keep offering new product experiences for customers to look forward to, the company said. According to the report, the ice cream market in India was valued at Rs 194.1 billion 2022. “Experts expect the ice cream market in India to exhibit a CAGR of 17.5 per cent during 2023-28.”

During the year, the company said it introduced the Arun Ice creams range into new export markets — Singapore and Maldives. “With the initial response from consumers being mostly positive, the company is now looking to expand distribution and improve its product range. Arun Ice-creams aims to fortify its position in Seychelles through increased marketing efforts,” it said.

On exploring overseas markets, the company said, “new markets are looking to be tapped in the United States, African and Gulf regions”. The company has also launched ‘Licks’ ice-cream range which is a series of fruit-iced lollies that are suitable for consumption for any season, especially summer.

It also introduced ice cream shakes which are available in chocolate, strawberry and cotton candy flavours. Under Ibaco, the company is introducing a range of desserts including — cheesecake, pop tart and muffins enabling customers to add their favourite ice cream flavours.

Hatsun Agro Products said it was leveraging the mega cold storages situated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. “Govindapur plant in Telangana is the company’s biggest ice cream in Asia, to meet the peak ice cream demand during summer.”

Hatsun Agro manufactures ice creams, ice cream cakes and kulfis, at a production volume of 1.96 lakh kilograms per day, to meet the consumer brand. The company has over 3,600 Hatsun Agro Products (HAP) Daily Outlets and has made inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and the Andamans. (PTI)