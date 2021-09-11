Harsh Mariwala tells Marico’s story in memoir

New Delhi, Sept 11: Entrepreneur Harsh Mariwala has penned his memoir in which he tells how he navigated his way through a traditional family business to create a customer-focused company Marico.

“Harsh Realities: The Making of Marico” by Mariwala and author Ram Charan is billed by Penguin Random House India as a highly anticipated Indian business story of one of the foremost FMCG conglomerates.

Mariwala says his story is about scaling up, about failing, learning why he failed, understanding how to deal with failures and striving to succeed.

“It is about taking challenges head-on. It is about how to create a right-to-win on a perpetual basis. My memoir here captures the basic truth about not only building a business but also the impetus to give back to society. To make a difference,” he writes.

He says his book is a narrative of the genesis of Marico and how it fielded the curveballs it encountered on its journey.

“It is also the story of the influences that shaped my leadership thinking and my motivation and drive to succeed against all odds,” Mariwala says.

“It recounts the transformation and growth of a family owned and managed commodity-manufacturing business to a publicly owned and professionally managed consumer goods company, and now an institution that has the capacity to successfully survive time and new challenges,” he adds.

Mariwala joined Bombay Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd in 1971, when the consumer products division had a turnover of Rs 50 lakh. In 1990, the demerger of the consumer products division of Bombay Oil led to the birth of Marico.

The proceeds of Mariwala’s book, published by Penguin Random House India, are being given towards Covid relief. (PTI)